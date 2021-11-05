Top 10 Best Selling Games for Nintendo Switch

O Nintendo Switch has reached over 92 million of units sold worldwide and the list of the 10 best selling games on the console Nintendo’s hybrid reflects more than this resounding success. It’s no surprise that classic franchises like Mario and Zelda are among the best sellers, but the list also points out that the Nintendo keeps delivering new franchises and that the innovation in the way of playing video games is still one of main strengths of the company.

O Nintendo Switch is without a doubt one of the Nintendo’s greatest hits, more than enough to take away the bad stigma that the Nintendo Wii U had left, and even serving as a platform to help democratize great games that got stuck on the console. after the Nintendo Wii revolutionize motion games with the Wiimote and Nunchuck, O Wii U ended up looking like a bit of a throwback by putting players back with a fixed controller, and even with excellent titles the console ended up being a sales failure, despite not be a bad console..

Credits: Nintendo Everything

With the arrival of the Nintendo Switch, the company managed to unite the main innovations of the two generations, and in a market strategy for reuse the talent invested in one of the house’s main intellectual properties, one of the first weight games to be released for Switch was Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, full version with all the DLCs of Mario Kart 8 (or Infinite, for the precious ones) of Wii U and that appears in First place on the hybrid console’s best-selling game list.



– Continues after advertising –

Another game that is on the list and is common to Switch and Wii U is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Over 24 million copies sold, the game that would be Wii U exclusive was the focus of 2016 E3 presentation with the addendum that would be released also for next Nintendo console, which was only officially announced in October of that year, months later.

Splatoon is a franchise that started on Wii U, and even with the console sales failure, performed very well proportionally, but Nintendo’s new intellectual property has even consolidated on Switch. Like Splatoon rescue for the new console, it’s the Splatoon 2 release even in 2017, it has sold over 12 million copies today and had a guaranteed sequel for next year.

Splatoon 3 is announced and arrives on Nintendo Switch in 2022, check out the trailer!

New game in the franchise must maintain its essence with chaotic matches and full of paints throughout the scenario





– Continues after advertising –

One of the Nintendo Wii’s main highlights were the motion games that used the exclusive controls, it’s the Nintendo Switch further developed the technology of Wiimotes and Nunchucks, transforming the new Joycons in tools with amazing creative possibilities. Thanks to that, Ring Fit Adventure which was only released in late 2019 already enters the top 10 with 12 million units sold.

Credits: Nintendo

With exercises of the most diverse types, which alternate between cardio, endurance and body awareness activities, Ring Fit innovated by delivering a fun, gamified and extremely efficient way to practice physical activities, something that was essential for many people during the quarantine period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This demonstrates that even with IPs that focus on tradition always being among the best sellers, the Nintendo creative teams yet focus a lot on innovating, betting on new franchises, but mainly in new ways to consume video games.

You can check here the complete list that it also brings, surprising a total of zero people, Pokemon, Animal Crossing and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which received its last DLC ad recently, pays homage to the history of video games and maybe it’s one of the main works in the life of Masahiro Sakurai.

Release: 10/18/2019

Copies sold: 12.21 million

Release: 07/21/2017

Copies sold: 12.68 million copies

8. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Release: 11/16/2018

Copies sold: 13.83 million

Release: 10/05/2018

Copies sold: 16.48 million

Release: 10/27/2017

Copies sold: 21.95 million

5. Pokémon Sword/Pokemon Shield

Release: 11/15/2019

Copies sold: 22.64 million

4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Release: 03/03/2017

Copies sold: 24.13 million

3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Release: 12/07/2018

Copies sold: 25.71 million

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Release: 03/20/2020

Copies sold: 34.85 million

Release: 04/28/2017

Copies sold: 38.74 million

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Kotaku