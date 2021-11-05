Transfero launches cryptoactive broker and offers R$ 100 in BRZ for new users

THE transfer, creator of stablecoin paired with real BRZ, announces this Thursday (4) a platform for buying and selling cryptoactives focused on retail investors beginning in the cryptocurrency market.

Users registered on the platform will receive R$100 in BRZ (stablecoin) for transactions as an incentive. According to the company, the campaign is for a limited time.

Among the cryptoactives already available on the platform are Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), USDCoin (USDC), USD Tether (USDT), in addition to BRZ.

According to Transfero co-founder and CEO, Thiago Cesar, the initiative’s objective is to democratize access to digital assets. “The creation of the platform will be the gateway for those who want to invest in cryptoactives, but still don’t know where to start”, he says.

The executive comments that the cryptoactives market can be seen as complex for those who have never had contact – which would be a barrier to entry. Hence the idea of ​​a platform for beginners, focused on usability and little-known new assets, says the company.

In addition, according to the company, “practically all” platforms on the market are aimed at traders.