Turíbio Leite de Barros announces the arrival of new equipment at the São Paulo CT

Dr. Turíbio Leite de Barros announced the arrival of new equipment at the Barra Funda CT. The physiologist, who worked at São Paulo for 25 years, has been helping to reformulate the structure of Reffis, sewing partnerships with renowned companies in the market to, finally, put an end to the old problem of Tricolor with injuries to the cast.

“This week we should have the installation of new equipment in the CT that will support a reformulated physiotherapy. According to the contacts made by Dr. Gerseli Angeli, with companies in the physiotherapy area, we will have the installation of five new high-tech equipment that will speed up the process of treating injuries”, said Turíbio.

São Paulo has already signed partnerships with three companies: BTL, i-motion and Oxy. Each of these companies will be tasked with providing the club with state-of-the-art equipment to improve the procedure for recovering an injured athlete.

“In addition to this partnership with BTL, we have other news to be communicated to you, tricolor fan. Next week, we will receive revolutionary equipment. In partnership with the company i-motion, we are going to receive an electrostimulation outfit that will have special features that only São Paulo will have. This will allow us to individualize the training and strengthening of our athletes’, he continued.

One of the most complex and modern equipment is the hyperbaric chamber. Few Brazilian football clubs have the equipment in their respective TCs, such as Flamengo, Corinthians and Cuiabá. Hulk, Atletico-MG forward, also has the device in his home.

“We already have an agreement with the company Oxy, which will very soon install a hyperbaric chamber, which only depends on the infrastructure that is being made possible in the CT”, he added.

