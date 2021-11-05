Two Enem coordinators hand over the positions on the eve of the exam

Two general coordinators of Inep directly linked to Enem resigned. Eduardo Carvalho, Coordinator of Certification Exams and Hélio Junio ​​Rocha Morais, coordinator of Application Logistics, who was also responsible for contract inspectors, presented notices of dismissal to leave their positions.

In addition to Enem, Carvalho and Morais were also responsible for procedures for other events such as the National Examination of Student Performance (Enade) and the National Examination for Certification of Skills for Young People and Adults (Encceja), between others.

THE CNN obtained the requests for dismissal from the Electronic Information System (SEI), a public database. As the column reported, the institute has been suffering several casualties a few days after the application of Enem.

The Enem takes place on the 21st and 28th of this month.

Servers complain of mismanagement and that they are victims of bullying and intimidation. THE CNN tried to speak directly with the president of Inep, Danilo Dupas, who did not respond to the contact. The institute’s press office also ignored requests for information.

Sensitive areas of the institute are without leadership, such as the Information Technology department, which lost its command a few weeks ago. The same thing happened almost two months ago with the position of director of the Educational Information Technology and Dissemination Area (DTDIE) – which remains vacant.