UK approves antiviral pill for covid-19 treatment

The British drug regulatory body announced this Thursday (4) that it has approved an antiviral pill against covid-19, jointly developed by MSD pharmaceutical and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The UK becomes the first country to release a treatment that has the potential to change the course of the pandemic.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has recommended that the product, called molnupiravir, be used as soon as possible after a positive diagnosis of covid-19 and five days after the onset of symptoms.

This is the first oral antiviral treatment for the disease to be approved, and the British endorsement comes before a potential green light from US regulators. Advisers from the US agency will meet this month to discuss whether molnupirvir should be approved.

The drug, which will be traded as Lagevrio in the UK, has been closely watched. Data last month showed that it halved the chances of dying or being hospitalized from the new coronavirus for those at higher risk of developing severe forms of covid-19 when they are first given the drug.

The British government said the country’s National Health Service (NHS) will confirm, in due course, how the drug will be applied to patients.

Last month, the UK closed a deal with MSD to secure 480,000 treatments with molnupirvir.

In a separate statement, MSD said it expects to produce 10 million units by the end of this year, with 20 million to be produced in 2022.

