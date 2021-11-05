Unaware of her mother’s cancer, Mileide Mihaile has a crying spell and calls for God

Mileide Mihaile still hasn’t found out that Dona Doralice has been diagnosed with a tumor, but during the afternoon she suddenly burst into tears.

This Thursday afternoon (4), Mileide Mihaile starred in a curious scene in The Farm 13: she isolated herself in the headquarters workshop and suddenly had a crying fit.

Tearfully, the influencer kept mentioning God and did not explain the reason for her emotion.

“thank you sir“, she said.

It turns out that hours later the scene in question took on another meaning, as it was reported that Doralice Mihaile, mother of the child, was diagnosed with cancer.

Despite the ex-wife of wesley naughty still not knowing it, fans believe she felt there was something wrong. “Have children who have a very strong bond with their mother“, said a netizen. “It’s her right to be warned“, commented another. A third pointed out: “It seems like you felt“.

Mileide Mihaile’s advisers allegedly hid an important news from Record TV: Doralice Mihaile, the mother of the girl from The Farm 13, was diagnosed with advanced uterine cancer.

The discovery of the tumor would have happened a few weeks ago and Ms. Doralice would already be undergoing treatment at the Integrated Regional Oncology Center (CRIO) in Fortaleza, Ceará. The information is from the column of Leo Dias, of metropolises.

It turns out that, according to the reality’s sources, the influencer’s team would have chosen not to reveal the news to the bishop’s station Edir Macedo. The reason? When something serious happens to the health of the participants’ relatives, the program is obliged to communicate the pawn in question – who will decide whether or not to continue in the game.

They discovered cancer in the uterus of Dona Doralice, Mileide’s mother. She has been undergoing treatment for a few weeks and the tumor is at an advanced stage. They didn’t notify the participant, but Mileide cried this afternoon. It even seems like he felt it. That sad. #The farmpic.twitter.com/XYjgNdVPrZ — Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) November 5, 2021

It’s her right to be warned, there’s still a month to go before the program ends, no one is sure if she will be eliminated before the final and advanced stage cancer is unpredictable, her clinical condition can change overnight and Mileide will surely want to be by her side — Erika 🌪🌵🍷 (@TwitaErika) November 5, 2021