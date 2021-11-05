Understand the difference between the 5G that already works in Brazil and the one being auctioned now | Technology

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) started on Thursday (4) the auction of 5G, the fifth generation internet. Of course, Vivo and TIM have already won the three lots in the 3.5 GHz (gigahertz) band, considered the main one in the auction, and the opening of the bids continues this Friday (5).

5G Guide: know all about the new technology

know all about the new technology Anatel received 15 proposals for the 5G auction

Despite that, phone operators already advertise 5G availability in some cities and compatible devices display the icon for that network. Understand how this is possible below:

The connection available in some Brazilian cities is not yet considered the “pure” 5G. In fact, it’s about the 5G DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing), which works as a transition between the fourth and fifth generation of the network.

It inherits the name of 5G because it is based on a communication protocol defined by the 3GPP consortium, which brings together companies responsible for the global standardization of mobile technologies.

Precisely for this reason, devices compatible with the network indicate that there is a connection with the novelty.

In practice, this network uses the same frequencies as 4G with a higher speed, but it does not deliver the maximum potential of 5G, which will only be reached with the installation of a new infrastructure that will deliver the 5G SA (standalone, or self-sufficient, in the Portuguese translation).

Frequencies are like “highways” where signals travel. 5G DSS shares the same “highway” as 4G. Now, Anatel is auctioning frequencies for 5G SA.

The promise of the operators that offer the 5G DSS service in Brazil is that downloads can reach 500 Mbps (megabits per second).

In day-to-day use, the values ​​are lower, but they exceed the average speed of 4G, which is 17.1 Mbps, according to a report by the consultancy Opensignal of May 2021.

The availability of this technology is still limited: only a few neighborhoods in a few cities have this connection.

Although 5G DSS does not deliver the full capacity of fifth generation mobile networks, it is important, especially while the new infrastructure is still in place. When a location does not have broad connection coverage, 5G DSS will help with continuity.

The installation of the 5G SA network, which will take place after the auction of frequencies by Anatel, will bring the main features of the new generation of mobile internet. Among them is low latency – a minimal response time between a device and internet servers.

Latency is responsible for the delay that happens in video calls, when you have to wait a few seconds for the person on the other end to see and hear what we are talking about.

5G SA promises an almost instantaneous response time, which will allow the advancement of technologies such as autonomous cars and telemedicine. Remote surgeries, for example, will be more reliable when the network offers minimal response time.

There are still few 5G SA networks around the world and even regions that have this option use DSS technology to support the initial infrastructure of the new network, according to consultancy Opensignal.

