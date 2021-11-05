Understand what is missing for Corinthians to announce the return of Paulinho

Paulinho still cannot be considered a Corinthians player, as the contract has not been signed and there is no official announcement. But almost all other obstacles have already been removed from the path to getting back behind the wheel after eight years.

Free on the market, mutual interest, values ​​of gloves and salaries discussed and defined and even medical exams performed. Meu Timão found that Paulinho underwent a battery of physical tests as soon as he returned to Brazil, at the end of September.

So why haven’t Corinthians announced the return of Paulinho? The first reason is that there is no rush on both sides. The player terminated with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, when the international transfer window was already closed and, therefore, is unable to play until the beginning of 2022.

The second reason is that the board sees no need to announce a hiring with such an impact on the fans in the middle of the final stretch of the Brasileirão, even more with the need for the team to guarantee a direct spot in Libertadores 2022. The concern is to blur the club’s environment.

People close to President Duilio Monteiro Alves guarantee that only an unexpected offer from abroad, with unfeasible values ​​for Brazilian football, could prevent Paulinho’s return to Parque São Jorge.

Although it has not yet been announced, the player must start training at the Joaquim Grava Training Center in order to maintain fitness. According to GE, Paulinho was at the club’s CT this Thursday morning and will start training this Friday.

Paulinho wore the Corinthians shirt between 2010 and 2013, with 167 games and 34 goals. The defensive midfielder was champion of the Paulista (2013), the Brazilian (2011), the Libertadores (2012) and the FIFA Club World Cup (2012).

