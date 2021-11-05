Understand when and how 5G will redesign the telecom industry and business

RIO —The 5G auction will generate a new configuration in the telecommunications sector in Brazil. Operators with regional operations will expand their operations to other parts of the country with the creation of new services that go beyond mobile telephony.

Among the strategies is the development of solutions for industry and sectors such as agribusiness, with the so-called internet of things (IoT). In the business plan is also the launch of wireless residential broadband.

One of the highlights of the event was the participation of Winity Telecom, a company belonging to Pátria Investimentos, which won the 700MHz frequency lot by paying R$ 1.4 billion, with a premium of 805.84% in relation to the minimum price.





With the acquisition, according to Sergio Bekeierman, CEO of Winity, the objective is to act in the so-called wholesale market, offering frequency to operators. For him, there is potential to explore new IoT applications and wireless residential internet.

“There is a large field to explore. Brazil has more than five thousand providers. We’re going to be the first wholesale operator,” Bekeierman said.

Winity was created in 2020 with an eye on the consolidation of 4G and the potential of 5G. Pátria once owned Highline, but sold the infrastructure company to the North American fund Digital Bridge in 2019.

— The companies that won the auction will be able to explore new services by renting the frequency we acquire — said Felipe Pinto, partner in the Infrastructure area of ​​Pátria Investimentos.

Thus, companies with regional operations are already looking to expand to other parts of the country. Wendell Oliveira, president of Copel Telecom and Sercomtel, companies that are part of the Bordeaux fund, owned by businessman Nelson Tanure, said that he plans to deploy an entire city in the southern region of Brazil with 5G in March 2022.





The two companies invested R$160 million in grants. Sercomtel purchased regional lots in the North and in São Paulo. Copel, in partnership with Unifique (operator in Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul), reinforced its operations throughout the southern region of Brazil, after a dispute with Mega Net.

— Our strategy at this first moment will not be mobile mobility. This is a big business game. Our focus is to offer connection solutions for companies in general and in sectors such as agribusiness. We want to take fixed 5G wireless internet to cities where there is no optical fiber — anticipated Oliveira.

The executive pointed out that the companies will invest around R$ 1 billion to provide new services in new regions in the country:

— We want to be a technology company with diverse solutions.

Fabiano Busnardo, CEO of Unifique, said that the southern region of Brazil will gain more competition with the development of new IoT solutions for autonomous equipment.

— We are going to take the 5G to Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul. And Copel, in Paraná — highlighted Busnardo.

Another highlight was Brisanet, from Ceará, with operations in the Northeast, which went public on the Stock Exchange (B3) in July this year.

At the event, the company took the lot from the Northeast region in the 3.5GHz band with a premium of 13.741% over the minimum price and will pay R$1.2 billion. The company also surprised and took the lot from the Midwest region at 3.5 GHz, with a premium of 4,054% when paying R$ 105 million. It also took another block in the Northeast in the 2.3 GHz band, paying R$ 111.4 million.

44% of broadband

According to José Roberto Nogueira, founder of Brisanet, the blocks complement each other in geographic terms and “consolidate Brisanet’s growth in its region of origin, in addition to enabling expansion,” he said in a statement.

For consultant João Moura, regional companies are now going to plan national expansion with new services and markets. Algar from Minas Gerais took lots in Minas Gerais and in locations in Goiás, Mato Grosso and São Paulo. Cloud2U, which belongs to the equipment manufacturer Greatek, acquired a lot in the Southeast (except São Paulo).

— It is a defining moment for the sector to have new operators — said Moura.

Luiz Henrique Barbosa, president of TelComp, classified the auction as a milestone for regional companies, which account for 44% of the broadband market.

—These are companies that are driving the growth of the sector and will seek to obtain revenue in every way with the new business models.

See how and when 5G will arrive

1) In capitals, until July 2022

The edict forecast is that the capitals and the Federal District will have access to 5G until July 31, 2022. Experts consider the deadline tight, but the new technology attracts the interest of large operators. The other cities will be included, in order of size, until 2029, when it will reach cities with 30,000 inhabitants.

2) On federal roads, time for 4G

The winners of the auction must comply with a series of obligations provided for in the notice. It is necessary to bring 4G technology to federal highways by 2024. This is also the deadline to bring 5G to all elementary schools in the country. Winners are also expected to implement a private network for the federal government.

3) Connection at home and in the city

The speed of the 5G network will enable smart cities, with autonomous cars, precision agriculture and the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT in English), with connection of objects in the home, such as refrigerators and coffee makers. The technology will allow agricultural machinery, crops and livestock to be connected to the internet.

4) Investments to connect the country

Most of the money raised by the auction, with an estimated total of R$ 50 billion, will be earmarked for investments and part for the payment of the grant. With 5G, Anatel calculates that it will be possible to attract up to R$163 billion in infrastructure investments in the next 20 years in the country.