Unimed Maceió health plan must indemnify women for improper charges

By decision of Judge Clarissa Oliveira Mascarenhas, of the 2nd Court of Arapiraca, the health plan Unimed Maceió must pay R$ 2 thousand in compensation for moral damages and R$ 415.80 for material damages to a woman who had values improperly debited from your bank account.

The woman counts in the case records (0701106-13.2021.8.02.0058) to have a corporate health plan, in which the monthly fee is deducted from the payroll, but is now unduly charged by another Unimed health plan that not hired. R$29.70 were discounted for seven months, reaching a total amount of R$207.90.

When contacting Unimed Maceió, the woman did not obtain an administrative solution, being informed that she could only cancel the other plan until the second month of collection and that she would not be reimbursed for the amounts unduly discounted.

The company claimed that the contractual relationship is with Unimed Metropolitana do Agreste, not Unimed Maceió, and that both have different CNPJ. The judge pointed out that Unimed is a single conglomerate entity, administratively subdivided into several regional units.

According to the magistrate, after analyzing the case (0701106-13.2021.8.02.0058), from a formal legal point of view, Unimed operates “in the entire national territory through the division of operations among its cooperatives. […] The Unimed System is jointly responsible for the provision of services offered”, said the magistrate.

Judge Clarissa Oliveira also highlighted that the woman proved, through bank statements, the automatic debits. On the other hand, the company did not present enough documents to prove the contracting of the service.

With information from the Court of Justice of the State of Alagoas.

