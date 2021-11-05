Union says delivery will make gasoline more expensive: “For class A”

The National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) announced this Wednesday (11/4) that gas stations across the country will be able to offer fuel delivery service in the cities where they operate. The measure, however, is criticized by the Federal District’s Fuel Retail Trade Union (Sindicombustíveis-DF).

According to the organization’s president, Paulo Tavares, the gasoline delivery will make the price of a liter of fuel even higher. “We don’t believe that this will work, because the gasoline in this model will be very expensive. It will be a product for class A. If gasoline is expensive, imagine paying to deliver it to your home”, he says.

In addition, the union also understands that there will be negative impacts for the establishments. “When you have an attendant, you serve many customers with a single attendant. In this case, the service station will serve few customers with the driver, in addition to having the cost of the truck running to deliver the product, which is the cost of diesel. This is a product for class A, richer people”, says Paulo Tavares.

For the representative of Sindicombustíveis-DF, the novelty should not be successful in the capital. “It’s not mandatory, it’s just for anyone who wants to. So, the gas station will have to invest, have the truck, invest in technology and find clients for that”, he comments.

Understand

To offer the service, companies will have to request a specific authorization from the ANP, which this Thursday approved this and other changes in the rules for marketing the products in Brazil.

Fuel delivery was tested in pilot projects and, after studies and public hearings, it is being expanded throughout Brazil. At this first moment, however, the service will exclude diesel oil and will be restricted to gasoline and ethanol.

Pump and plate price

The ANP board also decided that fuel prices will have to be expressed to two decimal places and not three, as is the custom today (highlighted image). According to the regulatory body, the change is intended to facilitate consumers’ understanding. Posts have 180 days to adapt to this new rule.

The agency also authorized TRR (Transporter-Retailer-Retailer) companies, which resell fuel in large quantities to companies and rural producers, to sell gasoline. Until now, they were only authorized for diesel oil.

These changes were being discussed within the agency since 2018, in response to the complaints exposed by the truck drivers’ strike that year.