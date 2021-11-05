Unknowingly, Gabriel Medina would have signed a contract to pay child support to his mother | celebrities



Gabriel Medina is a great hope for an Olympic medal – Brazilian Surfing Confederation / Publicity

Gabriel Medina is a great hope for an Olympic medalBrazilian Surfing Confederation / Publicity

Posted 04/11/2021 16:45 | Updated 11/04/2021 5:16 PM

Rio – Surfer Gabriel Medina, 27, has been facing many barriers since he decided to take over the reins of his career. According to the column by Léo Dias, from the newspaper Metrópoles, the athlete would have signed an agreement where he would pay R$ 200 thousand per month for 20 years, for his mother and ex-entrepreneur, Simone Medina. According to sources connected to the surfer, Gabriel was not aware of the requirement included in the contract.

It is estimated that Simone received, between 2014 and 2020, around R$ 20 million reais. However, the contract would have been suspended after a court agreement between Medina and his former manager. The surfer paid R$5.5 million, taken from the profits of the company “SGM Sports”, to have no relationship with his mother.

The controversy between mother and son started months ago, after the three-time surfing world champion announced his marriage to model Yasmin Brunet. The matriarch did not approve the union and accused the current daughter-in-law of being a controller. She was also not pleased to learn that Gabriel would make his own career decisions.