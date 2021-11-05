Unprecedented shock in the fertilizer market gives important signals…

The news that Russia will limit its exports of fertilizers confirmed by the country’s Prime Minister this Wednesday (3) further intensified concerns about the supply of agricultural inputs and makes Brazil’s dependence on imports of these products even more explicit. The measure is valid for six months and takes effect in December.

A survey carried out by the fertilizer analyst at Agrinvest Commodities, Jeferson Souza, showed that from January to September 2021, Brazilian purchases in the Russian market showed a considerable increase, especially among items that entered the limitations imposed by the local government. In the first nine months of 2021, Brazil’s MAP imports into Russia increased by 30%; 20% urea, 29% MOP and 98% ammonium nitrate.

The US is also likely to suffer from the measures, as it imports 20% of its urea and 40% of its ammonium nitrate from Russia alone.

All these products are listed in the decree that removes simplified customs procedures for fertilizers with the following codes:

• urea (3102101000, 3102109000)

• ammonium nitrate (3102301000, 3102309000)

• UAN (3102800000)

• NPKs (3105201000, 3105209000)

• DAP (310530000)

• MAP (3105400000)

• NPs (3105510000, 3105590000)

Potassium chloride – KCl – was off the list and is an important point for the Brazilian market, since that is where a good part of the item imported by local producers comes from. And even without Russia putting this fertilizer on the list of restrictions, the picture remains complicated since the other two largest world exporters – Canada and Belarus are experiencing problems in supplying this product and keep the supply and demand situation fragile.

NITROGENS X 2022/23 CROP

The concern about the lack of nitrogen is strong, serious and, as explained by Eduardo Vanin, market analyst at Agrinvest Commodities, a determining point for the definition of the next crops in the 2022/23 season, mainly by producers in the northern hemisphere, since they will be the ones first to face the current moment and production costs that may be the highest in history.

US fertilizer prices – Graph: Bloomberg + Green Markets

“The Americans and the Europeans, in February, will have to decide what they are going to plant, having bought almost nothing in advance. And this is the key factor in defining the area size of corn and soybeans. If the planting were today, with At current production costs, it would be more worthwhile for the American producer to plant soybeans and reduce the amount of KCl, for example, because planting corn without urea yields lower, and he needs a very high yield to remunerate his costs. more likely to plant more spring wheat – which is at a high price – and soybeans, and reduce the area of ​​corn. This is the big point for next year, “says Vanin.

Nitrogen, however, is another big problem, after all, part of the expressive highs are a reflection of a worrying lack of product in the market. According to an article brought by the international news agency Bloomberg, the available will be insufficient, at least until now, for what the producers will need in the next harvest.

The current – and high – values ​​of natural gas in Europe, an important raw material for nitrogenous products, help to intensify the escalation of prices and the fertilizer market, in its broadest and most complete spectrum, goes through what experts call ” perfect storm”. The intense rises in gas prices have even forced some industries to close fertilizer plants in some parts of Europe given the high production costs.

Cash prices for potash and urea in the United States have more than doubled this year alone and producers, according to international consultancy Green Markets, “simply won’t be able to afford these prices.” They are the maximum in nine years in urea prices in the North American market.

Urea price spike – Graph: Green Markets + Bloomberg

High coal prices on the global market have also weighed in and remain an important factor in higher fertilizer prices. The energy crisis also required some industries to halt their production at plants in China, for example, worsening the supply situation. They are chain problems and the results appearing in a domino effect.

The biggest shock is likely to continue to be felt in the global food inflation numbers. The rise in production costs pushes food prices of all kinds – from sugar to wheat – and continues to fuel the inflationary movement. Recently, the prices of cereal on the Chicago Stock Exchange registered their highest since 2012 and, at the same time, sugarcane growers are looking for alternatives to ration or reduce the use of fertilizers in the 2022/23 harvest.

“Farmers could pass the higher cost of fertilizers on to consumers in the form of lower crop production and subsequent higher food prices,” said Alexis Maxwell, an analyst at Bloomberg’s proprietary consulting firm Green Markets. the most distinct so far, with impacts of all kinds being expected. Soybeans, corn, wheat, coffee, sugar, rice, beans, fruits, other grains, all these are food groups that already signal serious concerns.

WHAT DOES THE INDUSTRY SAY?

In an interview with Bloomberg, two of the largest fertilizer companies in the world – Nutrien Ltd and Mosaic Co., stated that the rise in prices tends to continue, highlighting potash and the group of phosphates. Mosaic’s representative also stated that some of its customers would already be requesting product commitments by the second quarter of next year.

Despite this, the company still reported that its earnings were adjusted in the third quarter of this year on lower sales of potash and phosphate due to high prices.

In one of the October editions of the program Conexão Campo Cidade, by Notícias Agrícolas, the vice president of Mosaic Fertilizantes in Brazil, Eduardo Monteiro, detailed the scenario that caused this spike in fertilizer prices, going from natural phenomena to authoritarian governments.

After all, Russia has been restricting its exports after rumors that China could do the same. Although the measure in the Asian nation has not yet been made official, the offer of Chinese products on the market is clearly smaller and the country has been adopting inspection practices for its products destined for export that make the processes difficult.