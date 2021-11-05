UOL’s audience disagrees with Erasmo’s departure

by

The readers of UOL disagreed with the elimination of the fitness influencer Erasmo Viana, in the seventh farm of “A Fazenda 13”, at dawn today. Solange Gomes, former Gugu bath, had been chosen by our audience to leave the RecordTV reality show.

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality?

38.16%

32.14%

29.70%

In voting, Solange Gomes received 29.70% of the votes and was the least voted to be in the 13th edition of the rural reality show. Erasmo Viana was in second place in preference, with 32.14% of the votes, and Rico Melquiades was the most voted to stay, with 38.16%.

During polling day, Rico Melquiades shot ahead as preferred to stay in the game, while Solange Gomes and Erasmo Viana remained practically tied in the fight for the position of least voted. However, hours before starting the program, Gugu’s ex-bathtub ended up being chosen to leave the game by the audience of “A Fazenda 2021” on our portal.

In the vote count for “A Fazenda 13”, however, Erasmo Viana said goodbye to the R$ 1.5 million prize with 19.91% of the votes to follow. Rico Melqiades was the most voted to continue, with 56.12%, and Solange Gomes finished in second place, with 23.97%.

In all, 51,809 thousand votes were counted in the poll, which measures exclusively the preference of readers of the UOL. It has no scientific sampling value and also does not interfere with the progress of the program.

After the elimination of Erasmo Viana, who deserves to win the reality show?

1.03%

16.06%

20.61%

0.21%

5.93%

0.50%

2.35%

15.49%

17.22%

4.50%

3.01%

12.37%

0.72%

Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’

A Fazenda 2021: Borel, Liziane and Solange in the first swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 6

Liziane left in the 1st farm

Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall.

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho, Arcrebiano and Dayane in the second swidden of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 6

Mussunzinho left in the 2nd farm

Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game.

A Fazenda 2021: Erika, Tiago and Dayane in the third farm of 'A Fazenda' - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 6

Erika left in the third field

Erika Schneider , the eliminated of the week, was the most voted by the house. Tiago Piquilo was left in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame.

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo, Aline and Victor in the fourth farm of A Fazenda - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 6

Victor was the fourth eliminated

Gui Araujo was indicated by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show.

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 6

Lary was the 5th eliminated

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm

Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 6

Taty was the 6th eliminated

Gui Araújo was nominated by the farmer, Rico the most voted in the house and he pulled Tati from the bay to the garden.

