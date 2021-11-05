UOL’s audience disagrees with Erasmo’s departure

The readers of UOL disagreed with the elimination of the fitness influencer Erasmo Viana, in the seventh farm of “A Fazenda 13”, at dawn today. Solange Gomes, former Gugu bath, had been chosen by our audience to leave the RecordTV reality show.

In voting, Solange Gomes received 29.70% of the votes and was the least voted to be in the 13th edition of the rural reality show. Erasmo Viana was in second place in preference, with 32.14% of the votes, and Rico Melquiades was the most voted to stay, with 38.16%.

During polling day, Rico Melquiades shot ahead as preferred to stay in the game, while Solange Gomes and Erasmo Viana remained practically tied in the fight for the position of least voted. However, hours before starting the program, Gugu’s ex-bathtub ended up being chosen to leave the game by the audience of “A Fazenda 2021” on our portal.

In the vote count for “A Fazenda 13”, however, Erasmo Viana said goodbye to the R$ 1.5 million prize with 19.91% of the votes to follow. Rico Melqiades was the most voted to continue, with 56.12%, and Solange Gomes finished in second place, with 23.97%.

In all, 51,809 thousand votes were counted in the poll, which measures exclusively the preference of readers of the UOL. It has no scientific sampling value and also does not interfere with the progress of the program.

