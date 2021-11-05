US company performed risk tests with MERS virus in China

On October 20, the NIH provided the missing report for the period ending May 2019, inexplicably dated August 2021. This summary of the group’s work includes a description of an experiment the EcoHealth Alliance conducted involving infectious clones of the MERS-CoV, the virus that caused a deadly outbreak of respiratory syndrome in the Middle East, in 2012. MERS has a fatality rate of up to 35%, much higher than covid-19. According to the report, scientists swapped the virus’s receptor domain, or RBD, for a part of the spike protein that allows it to enter a host’s cells. “We built the complete infectious MERS-CoV clone, and replaced the MERS-CoV RBD with the RBDs of several coronavirus strains related to the HKU4 coronaviruses previously identified in bats from different provinces in southern China,” the scientists wrote.

In September, Intercept received two grant proposals from the EcoHealth Alliance that were presented to the NIH. One of them, “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence” (Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence), detailed disturbing and potentially dangerous research conducted on bat coronaviruses conducted in Wuhan, China. But the first release of the documents, which Intercept received more than a year after requesting them, did not include the progress report for the fifth and final year of grant funding.

Documents disclosed in late October by the US National Institutes of Health, NIH, raise new questions about US government-funded virus research conducted in China. The EcoHealth Alliance annual reports, which the NIH sent to the intercept in response to a lawsuit, they provided additional evidence that the US entity — which studies emerging infectious diseases — and its partner, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, were involved in risky experiments and that the NIH may not have been fully aware of these activities. .

“Changing the receptor binding site on MERS is kind of crazy,” wrote Jack Nunberg, virologist and director of the University of Montana Biotechnology Center, in an email to Intercept after reviewing the documents. “While these new chimeric viruses may retain properties of the MERS-CoV genetic backbone, engineering a known human pathogen poses new and unpredictable risks beyond those posed by previously reported studies using the nonpathogenic bat virus backbone.” The researchers’ intention, which some scientists consider fundamental to define the gain in genetic function, remains unclear.

“In the same report, they showed data that one of their SARS-like chimeric viruses caused more disease in a humanized animal model than the original virus,” said Alina Chan, a Boston-based molecular biologist and co-author of the book “Viral: The Search for The Origin of Covid-19” (“Viral: The Search for the Origin of Covid-19”), still in press. “After seeing this result, why did they do similar work using the human pathogen MERS?”

Intercept previously asked the EcoHealth Alliance about the MERS-CoV work cited in sections of the grant that the NIH released in September. At the time, EcoHealth spokesperson Robert Kessler insisted that the group had not conducted the work. “The proposed MERS work is suggested as an alternative and has not been carried out,” Kessler wrote in an email in September. He did not respond to a question the Intercept sent prior to the publication of this text about the apparent falsehood of his earlier statement.

Working with the MERS virus complicates previous EcoHealth Alliance claims that the research had not involved working with “potentially pandemic pathogens,” or viruses, bacteria and microorganisms that are likely to be at risk of uncontrollable spread among humans. Kessler had previously told Intercept that “all other viruses studied under this grant are bat viruses, not human viruses.” But MERS is known to infect and spread in humans, and it was specifically designed in a long-time NIH-imposed break on funding worrying gain-of-function research.

Other questions arise from the group’s experiments with bat coronaviruses. As Intercept previously wrote, proposals for grants made by the EcoHealth Alliance and released in September contained descriptions of an experiment in mice that had been genetically engineered to contain an enzyme receptor found in human cells. These “humanized mice” were infected with bat coronaviruses containing parts of other viruses. At certain times during the experiment, the mutant viruses reproduced much faster in mice than the original bat virus they were based on, and were also slightly more pathogenic, leading several experts to conclude that they met the research definition of NIH function gain.

The US federal government temporarily halted these gain-of-function surveys involving potentially pandemic pathogens in 2014, but they resumed in 2017, when the Department of Health introduced guidelines known as P3CO, which sought to protect against the risk of disease outbreaks.

In September, Intercept asked the NIH if anyone at the agency was aware of the experiments on humanized mice. He also questioned whether, after they resulted in evidence of virus growth greater than 1 log from the original strain, the researchers were instructed to “stop all experiments with these viruses and provide the NIAID Program Officer and Grant Management Specialist , and to the Wuhan Institute of Virology Institutional Biosafety Committee, the relevant data and information related to these unforeseen results,” as the fellowship specifically required. We further asked why this survey was not subject to either the temporary break or the P3CO guidelines.

In response, NIH spokeswoman Elizabeth Deatrick wrote: “The IP [investigador principal] reported these results in the year 4 progress report and in the grant renewal application. The survey described has been revised and was found not subject to the 2014-2017 Job Gain Survey Funding Pause or the rules structured in the P3CO”.

In a Letter Sent to Republican Representative James Comer of Kentucky, NIH Deputy Principal Director Lawrence Tabak seemed to suggest that the agency not was aware of the problematic research. “EcoHealth did not report this finding immediately, as required by the terms of the funding,” wrote Tabak a Comer, a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, who also received a copy of the grant’s annual progress report for research on the bat coronavirus.

While critical of the EcoHealth Alliance, Tabak also seemed to suggest that there was nothing alarming about the research, which he called “limited experiments.” After acknowledging that some of the humanized mice that were infected with the mutated viruses became sicker than those infected with the original viruses, he said the scientists had no intention of achieving that result. “As is sometimes the case in science, this was an unexpected research result, rather than something the researchers set out to do.”

Tabak also emphasized, as Intercept previously reported, that the viruses studied in the mouse experiments were so evolutionarily distant from SARS-CoV-2 that they could not have mutated into the virus that caused the covid-19 pandemic. This view was also echoed in a brief review of research that the NIH posted on its website.

Also among the documents the NIH turned over to Intercept was the original version of an annual report on the fourth year of funding for bat coronavirus research. The version released in September indicated that she had been introduced in 2020, after the onset of the pandemic and more than two years after its expiration. The two versions appear to be nearly identical, although they include different reference publications. The NIH has yet to release communications surrounding the grant that might explain why the document was updated.

According to Tabak’s letter, the NIH required additional information from the EcoHealth Alliance. “EcoHealth is being notified that it has five days from today to submit to the NIH any and all unpublished data from experiments and work carried out with this grant,” he wrote. “Additional compliance efforts continue.”

“It’s a pattern of dishonesty,” said Chan, the molecular biologist and author of “Viral.” “It should be clear now that we cannot take the conflicting parties at their word in the search for the origin of covid-19,” she added. “It is urgently important that the public and researchers have full access to all EcoHealth documents related to the research carried out in Wuhan.”

