US submarine commander removed from office after collision on the seabed near China | World

The decision removed the commanding officer, Cameron Aljilani; the executive officer, Patrick Cashin, and the head of the vessel, Cory Rodgers. The dismissals were announced after an investigation into the underwater accident that occurred in the disputed region of the South China Sea in the Pacific Ocean.

After the collision, the USS Connecticut vessel was forced to surface for a week until it reached Guam, an island in the Pacific under US control.

“THE sonar evaluation, a prudent decision making and adherence to the necessary procedures in the navigation planning, in addition to observing the team’s work and managing risks, they could have avoided the accident,” said the United States Navy’s Seventh Fleet, based in Japan, in a statement.

After the damage assessment in Guam, the submarine will return to the base in Bremerton, Washington State, on the US west coast, for repair.

Last week, the US Navy reported that an investigation had revealed that the submarine had hit an unmapped “mount” while patrolling beneath the surface.

2 of 2 MAP – South China Sea — Photo: g1 MAP – South China Sea — Photo: g1

Remember the submarine accident

Eleven crew members were injured in the accident. According to reports, the strike damaged the ballast tanks in the bow of the submarine, but its nuclear generator was not damaged.

The US Navy often conducts operations in the region to challenge China’s territorial claims on small islands, reefs and atolls, which are also claimed by other countries in the region, such as the Philippines and Vietnam.