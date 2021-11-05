USA: Bolsonaro is the target of joke on show after mentioning meeting with Jim Carrey | World

reproduction Bolsonaro is the target of a joke on an American program after mentioning meeting with Jim Carrey

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) was ridiculed last Wednesday (03) in an American television program called “The Late Show”, hosted by Stephen Colbert.

The joke referred to the speech of the Brazilian agent, who claimed to have met ‘Jim Carrey’. See the excerpt:

President Jair Bolsonaro was ridiculed on American TV after changing the name of US special envoy on climate issues John Kerry to actor and comedian Jim Carrey. pic.twitter.com/LNfDsy4LWq — Political Game (@jogopolitico) November 3, 2021

“A lot of people think he meant US Climate Envoy John Kerry, but I think he meant Jim Carrey. After all, many countries have promised to reduce emissions, but I say: liar,” Colbert said, plotting a comparison between presidents’ promises at the Climate Summit with Jim Carrey’s “The Liar”.

The name mentioned by the politician refers to the famous Hollywood actor and comedian Jim Carrey. The faux pas came about because Bolsonaro confused the names and actually tried to refer to John Kerry – the United States’ special envoy on climate issues.

“To believe them, you have to be ‘Debi & Loide,'” added the presenter, in another reference to another Jim Carrey film.