‘Use Yours’: How to Create Challenges and Chains with Instagram Stickers | Social networks

Instagram released the “Use a Sua” sticker for all users of the Android and iPhone (iOS) app. The sticker, made famous in October with the challenge “Post your favorite photo”, can be used to create chains and collective publications on the social network. The sticker dynamic consists in publishing a photo with a suggestion noted on the sticker, so that followers can publish their own images following that challenge and continue the post.
- How to schedule live on Instagram
The sticker also allows you to view the Stories of people who participated in the chain and published photos following the challenge, making the game even more interactive. Here’s how to use the “Use yours” sticker to create a chain in Instagram Stories.
‘Use a Sua’ sticker is used to create chains like ‘Post your favorite photo’ in Instagram Stories — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo
I can’t get on Instagram anymore: what to do? Ask questions on the TechTudo Forum
“Use Yours”: How to Create Challenges and Chains with Instagram Stickers
Step 1. To create “Use Yours” sticker, open the Instagram app and access the Stories camera. So, capture a photo normally or use a file from the gallery;
Creating a story on Instagram to use the ‘Use a Sua’ sticker — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. Tap the sticker icon in the top menu. Then select the “Use yours” sticker;
‘Use a Sua’ sticker is located on the sticker tray — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. Write your challenge or chain on the sticker. You can also tap the dice icon to create random challenges, chosen by Instagram itself. Proceed to the “Finish” button;
Instagram: creating a chain in Stories with the sticker ‘Use a Sua’ — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 4. Edit the story as you like and publish it normally on your profile;
Publishing a story with the ‘Use a Sua’ chain sticker — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 5. Followers should tap “Reply” to join the game. Then, they will be able to take your photo and place the sticker wherever you want;
Followers can stay current with the ‘Use a Sua’ sticker on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 6. By tapping on the sticker, you can view all Stories posted with your challenge.
Instagram lets you see Stories created with the ‘Use a Sua’ chain sticker — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Ready. Now that you know how to use the “Use yours” sticker, take advantage of the tip to propose challenges on Instagram.
See too: how to use hashtag on instagram? Three tips to take advantage of the resource
How to use hashtag in instagram? 3 tips to take advantage of the resource