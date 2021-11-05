Val says she or Aline will go to the reality’s 8th farm

by

Happy to have escaped from the seventh farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Solange Gomes commented, at dawn today, that she doesn’t see her and Rico Melquiades at risk of going to the next hot seat. Valentina Francavilla and Aline Mineiro, however, pointed out that both are now the house’s voting targets.

“Rico, I don’t think we’ve got the c* on this week’s straight. Not to the bay or anything,” said Solange. “No, Sol. This week it’s going to be me and Val,” Aline commented. “It is, Solange,” added Valentina.

The ex-panicat explained that she already knew that the farmer of the week, Marina Ferrari, must indicate Dayane Mello straight to the farm. Thus, she and Valentina run the risk of going to the next popular vote through the house vote or there is one left.

An indication from the farmer will be Val and they’ll come over to us.

“But it has the proof of the lamp,” Solange recalled. “It’s okay. No problem,” stated Valentina, patting her chest as a sign of not being afraid of the garden. “No, we’re going. But the public decides,” said Aline.

Valentina, then, nailed that she and Aline will be in the crosshairs of votes from the headquarters.

One thing is certain Aline: me or you they’re going to strafe.

“Guys, look: it’s a vote, man,” Solange declared. “It’s just that to vote we need to talk, right, and we don’t talk,” fired Aline.

After the elimination of Erasmo Viana, who deserves to win the reality show?

1.23%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

12.82%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

18.47%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.71%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

4.62%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.75%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.02%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

21.86%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

16.83%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.80%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.95%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

10.34%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.61%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 7179 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 9

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 9

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 9

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second garden - Reproduction/PlayPlus

4 / 9

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

5 / 9

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

6 / 9

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 9

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 9

Tati: 6th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh edition of the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 9

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Play/Playplus