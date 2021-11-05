Val says she or Aline will go to the reality’s 8th farm

Happy to have escaped from the seventh farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Solange Gomes commented, at dawn today, that she doesn’t see her and Rico Melquiades at risk of going to the next hot seat. Valentina Francavilla and Aline Mineiro, however, pointed out that both are now the house’s voting targets.

“Rico, I don’t think we’ve got the c* on this week’s straight. Not to the bay or anything,” said Solange. “No, Sol. This week it’s going to be me and Val,” Aline commented. “It is, Solange,” added Valentina.

The ex-panicat explained that she already knew that the farmer of the week, Marina Ferrari, must indicate Dayane Mello straight to the farm. Thus, she and Valentina run the risk of going to the next popular vote through the house vote or there is one left.

An indication from the farmer will be Val and they’ll come over to us.

“But it has the proof of the lamp,” Solange recalled. “It’s okay. No problem,” stated Valentina, patting her chest as a sign of not being afraid of the garden. “No, we’re going. But the public decides,” said Aline.

Valentina, then, nailed that she and Aline will be in the crosshairs of votes from the headquarters.

One thing is certain Aline: me or you they’re going to strafe.

“Guys, look: it’s a vote, man,” Solange declared. “It’s just that to vote we need to talk, right, and we don’t talk,” fired Aline.

