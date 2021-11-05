Valentina passes perrengue with cow and Arcrebiano helps

Valentina Francavilla is having trouble dealing with the cows in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). After getting scared and running from the animal yesterday, the ex-stage assistant faltered and took Teimosinha’s dance this morning.

It all started when Val was taking the milking cow to the feeder while Sthe Matos was waiting on the spot. Upon opening the gate, Teimosinha ran and jumped across the pasture to Valentina’s despair.

Stubborn! Come back here!

Upon seeing the scene, Bil Araújo ran to close the other gate in order to prevent the cow from passing through the animal area. “Try to get the two of them back there,” the ex-BBB said. “My God, what now?” asked Val, visibly worried.

The pair managed to outwit Teimosinha and put the milking cow in the feeder, but they hesitated when leaving the gate open to the joy of the animal that skipped around the area.

“Oh shit!” Bil yelled. “Come on, let’s go. What a bag!” continued the model. “Oh Bil, I almost faint,” Sthe said, startled by the cow’s pirouettes.

The ex-BBB tried to remove Teimosinha from the outside area with the help of a bucket of feed, but was unsuccessful. “She’s very smart, man! It’s a good thing the garden is closed, otherwise she would eat everything,” he commented.

“Come on Stubborn, come on, come on,” Val shouted, clapping her hands at the animal.

The camera on PlayPlus — RecordTV’s streaming platform — was cut off just as someone from production was instructing pedestrians on how to proceed with the cow.