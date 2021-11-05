Vampeta detonates Vinícius Jr. and warns the attacker: ‘It’s getting burned’

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram

The absence of Vinícius Jr. in the last squad of the Brazilian squad gained a lot of repercussion. At the moment, the striker has been one of Real Madrid’s top names. This weekend, for example, he was responsible for two assists for Benzema in the 2-1 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

After the match, Vinícius Jr. gave an interview to TNT Sports and regretted not being remembered by Tite.

– We get sad, we always want to be among the best in the national team. Tite, who is a great coach, made his choice. You chose to stay at home for the moment. I believe I have to work harder, make better games. Even being well, but Brazil is very difficult, as they have many players – he said.

– I hope to play well this month, as I already have a call-up in January. My dream is to play the World Cup. Being in the national team is an immense pleasure – he added.

Vampeta, in turn, believes that Vinícius Jr. made a big mistake when talking about the subject. The topic was discussed in the ‘Sport in Discussion’ of Rádio Jovem Pan.

“You’re shooting yourself in the foot with the interviews. He has been with the national team in much worse moments. I even think he’s playing well for Real Madrid, but he hasn’t played a great game in the national team. At the moment you’re flying, yesterday you gave two passes to goal…be quiet and let people fight for you. He started giving an interview and is getting burned”, he warned.

