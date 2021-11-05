Vasco only has a 0.53% chance of moving up to Serie A

Vasco lost to Guarani by 1-0, yesterday, at the Brinco de Ouro stadium, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship Series. The defeat made the Cruz-Maltino park in 8th position, with 47 points (7 behind the 4th place, Goiás), with only 5 rounds left in the competition, the team led by Fernando Diniz has only a 0.53% chance to return to the football elite. The study that points out this probability is from the Department of Mathematics of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

According to the probabilities, the ones that present more calm situations to return to the Serie A of Brasileirão are Coritiba (1st), Botafogo (2nd) and Avaí (3rd). The thigh is pointed with 99.47% of returning to Serie A, the team leads the competition with 61 points. Alvinegro, which has 59 points, has a 98.5% chance of access. And finally, Avaí has ​​an 81.3% chance, and 56 points on the leaderboard.

The fourth and last place, which today would be with Goiás, has 7 teams with mathematical chances until this round: Vila Nova-GO (10th), Náutico (9th), Vasco (8th), CSA (7th), Guarani (6th), CRB (5th), and Esmeraldino already mentioned.

Vila Nova, Náutico and Vasco do not reach a 1% chance of access. The team from Goiás has 0.005%, Timbu has 0.11% and Cruz-Maltino has 0.53%. The panorama improves from the CSA, the team from Alagoas still dreams of Serie A, with an 18.4% chance of access. Guarani, who beat Vasco yesterday, has 19.4%.

CRB and Goiás stand out as the two teams that should fight for the last access spot. They have the same number of points, 54, but the team from Goiás has the best goal difference. The team from Alagoas has a 39.8% chance of access, while Esmeraldino has 42.5%.