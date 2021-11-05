Vasco’s chance of access drops to less than 1% after defeat by Guarani; see probabilities

The confrontation between Vasco and Guarani, on Thursday, was decisive for the Cruz-Maltino to continue dreaming of an accession to Serie A in 2021. But the defeat by 1-0, in the Golden Earring of the Princess, became a problem and diminished the chances of access to less than 1%. The calculations are by Professor Gilcione Nonato Costa, from the Mathematics Department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Guarani’s victory was the worst scenario for the Cariocas and put Bugre firmly in the fight for fourth place. Vasco’s chances fell to 0.7%, against 48.9% for Goiás, 24% for CRB, 22.6% for Guarani and 21.7% for CSA.

— Vasco is not fighting against Coritiba and Botafogo for access, but against Goiás, CRB and CSA. Avaí seems to consolidate with the third wave – points out the mathematician.

With the setback, Cruz-Maltino has 47 points, far from the G4, while the Paulistas reach 52, two behind Goiás.

— In this scenario, the fight for the fourth wave would be open, with Vasco practically without significant chances — says Gilcione.

Cruz-Maltino’s next appointment will be on Sunday, at 4 pm, in the derby against Botafogo. Bugre, in turn, also plays on Sunday, but at 6:15 pm, against Vila Nova (GO), at OBA Stadium. Both matches will be valid for the 34th round of Serie B.