Verstappen and Hamilton talk about beating the ‘final’ 2021

Rivals in contention for the 2021 title of the Formula 1, the pilots Max Verstappen, dutch of red bull, and Lewis Hamilton, british of Mercedes, talked about the possibility of an accident between them in the decisive stage of this season.

The championship has the Abu Dhabi race as its final event, but before it takes place the GPs in Mexico, São Paulo, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Today, Verstappen is 12 points ahead. And Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said that whoever is at the top of the grand final can try to beat to secure the title.

Named favorite for the Mexico City and Interlagos stages, Verstappen was asked about the rival leader’s words. “That’s the past. I just focus on what I have to do. It’s trying to do the best I can. That’s how, at the end of the day, you win the championship. , try to beat your rival. My approach will be the same as the rest of the year,” he replied.

Hamilton, who is chasing his eighth title, said: “I haven’t read what Toto said, but I highly doubt he hinted at all of this. We’ve never won a championship that way. I have never won a championship that way and we would never want to win. I’m here to win the right way. Through skill, determination and hard work. You know how I won my championships in the past.”

“I always want to win the right way. If you lose, the right way too, with dignity and knowing that I gave it my all. That I did things the right way and worked as hard as I could. That’s all you can do: give it all of yourself and work as much as you can with your team. If it doesn’t work out, you’ll live to fight another day,” added the seven-time F1 world champion.

Verstappen, in turn, highlighted that the challenge will be great even in Mexico. “It all comes down to details. You may look good ‘on paper’, but you still need to get your setup and all the combinations around it right. [um cenário] good for us, but we have to be fine from the first free practice and make sure we are going in the right direction with the car,” said the Dutchman.

