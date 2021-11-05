Video: children ‘play’ in flight from unprotected 27-story buildings – International

A record made in the Chinese province of Hubei of two children playing on the roof of a 27-story building has given viewers the chills (Photo: South China Morning Post/Reproduction) A record made in the Chinese province of Hubei has given shivers to viewers. The video shows two children on the edge of the roof of a 27-story building and one of them jumps, several times, over a flight between two parts of the building. The “game” is done without any protection and the boys are at imminent risk of death. See the moment:

The video went viral on Twitter and brought anguish to users. The artist Esteban Tavares shared the record on the network with the caption “contraceptive images”, when he said that the ability of children to do something so dangerous makes him not want to have children.

Users shared the feeling. “Oh my God, this video made me sick,” said civil engineer Lev Kaque. “BROTHER FOR GOD, THE GREATEST DOESN’T STOP JUMPING. Stop jumping, child! Jehovah, the Beloved, Lord,” says another user. “Wow, this video dried out my hair, broke my nails, left me with dark circles”, vented another profile.

Fortunately, however, the case had a good ending. According to the Chinese newspaper South China Morning Post, the person filming the situation immediately got in touch with the caretaker of the boys’ building and soon a team came to the rescue of the boys and got them out of the scene to safety.

The building’s roof has no access for residents, however, after the episode with the children, the building’s employees noticed that the lock on the door that prevented access to the site was damaged. Therefore, the two “adventurers” managed to reach the place. According to the building management, the lock has already been repaired and the boys have been sanctioned.