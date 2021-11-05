Video collects moments when Angelina Jolie spoiled the movie

Thamyris Couto | @thamy_couto Published on 11/05/2021, at 10:00 am – Updated at 10:15 am

“Eternos” got a new video bringing together all the moments in which Angelina Jolie, interpreter of thena in the plot, he delivered spoilers to fans of the new Marvel Studios film, such as its possible sequel, final scene and even a fight with another hero that had not been revealed.

The video made by a fan reverberated on social media, after showing several takes during press conferences in which the actress anticipated giving some information, which even joked calling Jolie “one of the terrors of Zé Bone (Kevin Feige), as well as Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland, who are champions in saying what they shouldn’t. Watch:

Amgelina Jolie, Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo: The Terrors of the Zé Cap pic.twitter.com/izGqtEqj7F — gabi orsini (@gabiiorsini) November 5, 2021

Created by Marvel in 1976, the Eternals are a group of superhumans created by Celestial aliens during a visit to Earth. However, in this genetic experiment, the Celestials ended up generating the Deviants, a corrupted race of these creations.

Directed by Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”), the feature also stars Gemma Chan (“Rulks of the Rich”), Richard Madden (“Game of Thrones”), Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”), Salma Hayek (“Big people”), Kumail Nanjiani (“Sick of Love”), Lauren Ridloff (“The sound of silence”), Don Lee (“Zombi Invasion”) and Brian Tyree Henry (“Godzilla vs Kong”).

“Eternals” is now available in theaters.