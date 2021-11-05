Vinicius Junior is called up in place of Firmino

The CBF announced today that Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has been called up for the Brazilian national team to replace Roberto Firmino, who suffered a thigh muscle injury in his last match at Liverpool. The former Flemish was initially off the coach Tite’s list for the next two games in the 2022 World Cup South American Qualifiers in Qatar.

Brazil faces Colombia on November 11, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. Five days later, the team visits Argentina in San Juan on November 16, at 20:30, in the team’s last game in 2021.

According to the CBF, the national team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, “received information from the Liverpool medical department and informed the coaching staff that Firmino’s injury prevents him from participating in the team’s training and games in the coming weeks.”

Vinicius Junior is going through a great phase at Real Madrid and is a starter for the Spanish club. The striker’s absence from the list released by Tite last week brought criticism to the coach. On Twitter, some netizens joked and questioned whether the former Flamengo is a volleyball player.

Asked a week ago about the decision not to call up Vini Jr, Tite praised the striker, but highlighted the performances of Antony and Raphinha in the last games of the selection.

“Vinicius Junior, a great player, with impressive growth potential, at a great moment at the club, who competes with those athletes, let’s say, aggressive strikers. Acute, the striker that goes in. The performance and the opportunity that Raphinha and Antony had , it was an important moment for the call-up, with all due respect in this loyal competition that we are looking for,” said the coach.

Brazil leads the Qualifiers with 31 points, six more than Argentina. In 11 games, the Brazilian team is undefeated: 10 wins and one draw.