Vitor Leque will recant, says Cruzeiro: ‘new error will be inadmissible’; understand

Cruzeiro reported this Thursday afternoon (4) that 20-year-old striker Vitor Leque will publicly recant after a new controversy on social networks. During the morning, a “like” of him surfaced in an Instagram post that shows Atlético’s fans during the match against Grêmio.

The photo, published by the TNT Sports channel, shows a fan with a cardboard casket in blue and the letter B, in reference to the B Series of Brasileirão, the division where Fox is and that the tricolor gaucho is at serious risk of participating in the year next.

“We spoke with the athlete Vitor Leque who will publicly retract. For us, another mistake will be unacceptable. We reinforce that the total focus of our entire team is on the final stretch of the current competition,” wrote the club.

We spoke with the athlete Vitor Leque who will publicly recant. For us, another error will be inadmissible. We reinforce that the total focus of our entire team is on the final stretch of the current competition. — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruise) November 4, 2021

In October, the player, on loan from Atlético Goianiense, unwittingly enjoyed (in his words) a publication by the same network, which compares Galo with Cruzeiro. “It’s not enough to be the leader! You have to be first and see your biggest rival get very close to playing in their third consecutive Series B”, he wrote.

He apologized at the time. “About the publication that people are saying I liked, it was unintentionally. In no way would I make an affront to Cruzeiro’s fans. I give race in every match and would not do anything to harm me,” he posted.

This year, Vitor Leque played seven games, six as a starter, scored a goal and gave three assists. In the last match, in the draw with Vila Nova at Independência, he was out by suspension.

