Volunteers raffle to help Bruninho, son of Eliza Samúdio, buy school supplies | Mato Grosso do Sul

“An educated, hardworking boy who deserves this help”. This is how friends of Sonia Moura and Bruninho, respectively mother and son of model Eliza Samudio, murdered in 2010, define the 11-year-old boy, who has not received pension from his father since birth. Volunteers hold a raffle to help you enroll and purchase school supplies for 2022. The intention is to raise at least R$3,000.

Psychologist and behavior analyst Renata Gouvea, 44, is organizing the raffle. “I know her struggle, his, I know what a hardworking boy he is and we have friends who, sporadically, help in these social issues. Even though Bruninho had a scholarship at school, his grandmother’s expenses this year exceeded R$3,000, because she has tuition, lunch and handouts, in addition to other expenses, so I bought some things with a Christmas theme, as well as a personalized mug and a 2022 agenda and I’m organizing the raffle”, he commented.

According to Gouvea, help is an acknowledgment of behavior, even in the face of everything that is going on.

“The family is not starving, that’s not the point. He’s a very special boy who was even worried about his grandmother when he heard about a costume used recently. He’s a child, more evolved than many adults, and we are always in contact with him and Ms. Sonia. They need support, but, as I don’t see public policies in this sense, we seek to do that,” he argued.

The psychologist, as well as Sonia herself, also lament the slowness of the alimony process. “It’s outrageous, because the Justice, up to the present moment, since my daughter was murdered, has been negligent. It’s a feeling of indignation, not only with him [pai], but with proper justice. He has a permanent home and the officer is unable to report him. where is the MP [Ministério Público] to find out why this is happening?”, he pondered.

Depicted as garbage says mother

2 of 2 Case gained repercussion on social media. — Photo: Playback/Twitter Case gained repercussion on social networks. — Photo: Playback/Twitter

This Monday (1st), a customer at a bar in Manaus shared the photo on social networks, in which he is carrying a garbage bag dressed as a goalkeeper Bruno, who was convicted of Eliza’s death. Commenting on the matter, Sonia said that “it is difficult to see her daughter portrayed as garbage”.

Eliza Samudio disappeared in 2010 and her body was never found. She was 25 years old and was the mother of goalkeeper Bruno’s newborn son, whose lover he was. At the time, the player was a Flamengo holder and did not recognize his paternity.

Eliza and her son Bruninho were kidnapped and kept in private prison. According to the testimony of one of those involved in the crime, who at the time was a minor, the young woman was allegedly dismembered and her mortal remains placed in garbage bags and thrown to the dogs.

In August of this year, retired police officer José Lauriano de Assis Filho, known as Zezé, was the last of those convicted of the crime. Remember the case in the video below:

Remember the Eliza Samudio case

Eliza’s son heard about the fantasy

Sought by g1, the mother of Eliza Samudio, Sônia Moura, who lives in Mato Grosso do Sul, recalled the moment she received the news of the “bad taste”.

“Look, sad, very sad! Very indignant at the behavior of this human being. The person was unhappy. I don’t know what is happening with the human being today, it’s terrible”, she detailed in a choked voice.

Sonia told Bruninho, Eliza’s son with former goalkeeper Bruno, about the fantasy recorded in Manaus. “I managed to get him [Bruninho] did not see. I talked and talked about what was happening, even to prepare him. At school there may be comments. He was scared of me, thinking I wasn’t okay,” he recalled.

It is not the first time that people use crime to dress up. “When I saw it, it reminded me of the suffering of 2018, which had some students who made a similar post,” he resumed.

In 2018, students from Minas Gerais went to a party dressed as Bruno and Macarrão. The registration made in Inconfidentes (MG) generated controversy on social networks, as it still showed one of the young people holding a black bag with the name of Eliza Samudio.

Sonia informed that legal measures against the case of Manaus are already being provided. “We’re going to sue, I don’t know how people do things like that, they stir a deep pain.”

The lawyer representing Bruninho and Sonia, in the area of ​​digital crimes, Mônica de Moura Castro, stressed that the civil process has already started. “We spoke with the delegate from Manaus. The boy who dressed up volunteered to provide clarifications. We are waiting for the owner of the bar, if not voluntarily, he must be summoned”.

For the family lawyer, in addition to violating precepts in the criminal and civil area, the owner of the bar and the guy in the photo violated the consumer protection code. “As the publication was made with a commercial tone and on social networks, we have to activate this instance”.

As for the case of Minas Gerais, Castro explained that the case has not expired, so legal measures will be taken against the people who dressed up alluding to the death of Eliza Samúdio