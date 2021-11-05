Wagner Moura: What happened to the release of Marighella was censored

Wagner Moura is excited. At 45 years old, the actor from Bahia, widely celebrated as one of the most talented of his generation, will finally see his first job as a film director come on the Brazilian circuit. In marighella, Moura became a filmmaker through the arduous mission of creating “a popular film that reached a lot of people, that a lot of people could see and that returned to the Brazilian imagination this figure of resistance to the dictatorship”. For that, it had to face old and new challenges, imposed not only by the precarious structure of the national audiovisual production, but also by the country’s highly conservative political moment – ​​in a scenario that, in the face of a biopic about a revolutionary history of the left, even corroborated the imposition of what he claims was censorship against the project.

Inspired by biography Marighella – The Guerrilla Who Set the World on Fire, written by the journalist Mario Magalhães, Moura’s film recreates and ties together two moments in the life of Carlos Marighella: when the Brazilian Marxist-Leninist communist politician, writer and guerrilla was shot and imprisoned by the military regime in 1964, and his activities at the head of the armed group opposing the dictatorship National Liberating Action (ALN), from 1968 until her murder, in 1969. More than discussing the moral and legal implications of the actions of Marighella and her allies against the military – which would even be counterproductive, since posthumous amnesty has already been granted in 2012 –, the director’s interest is to return to the guerrilla, publicly called “terrorist” it’s from “Brazil’s number one enemy”, the humanity that was denied him; represent him as a three-dimensional person: father, husband, friend, leader, patriot. A complex individual who, yes, chose to resort to violence in the face of violence, echoing an old debate that the film itself brings to light to illustrate the different perspectives that make up revolutionary militancy.

In conversation with the Omelet, Moura rescued the first memory linked to the film, dated at the end of 2012. That was when he received it from the councilor Maria Marighella, granddaughter of Carlos, the copy of the biography written by Magalhães. “Maria gave me the book and said, ‘We have to make a movie.’ And I wanted to make that happen, because I wanted to see a movie about Marighella.”, remembered. So just an actor, he realized through an exclusion process that he was the best name to direct the biopic. “We started saying: ‘Who is going to direct the film? It has to be someone who is ideologically connected with Marighella, who is progressive. It was good that it was someone from Bahia’… Then, I started to see that I was there myself, dripping in the area”, he explained.

The script came from the partnership with Felipe Braga (tuning) and began to be written in November 2013. At the expense of many nights’ sleep – “In my insomnias before filming, I wondered why I didn’t make a movie about the last day of Marighella’s life”, said Moura –, the duo selected the two moments in the guerrilla’s life that would compose the portrait proposed in the plot, in addition to a second narrative focus. “I wanted to talk about this generation that resisted the military dictatorship, which is a generation very close to mine; who was 20 or 30 years older than me”, explained the director. “And also my dissatisfaction with the way these stories of revolt were told by the official narrative, always from the point of view of the dominator, since the time of colonization”.

From there until this Thursday (4), when marighella officially arrived in Brazilian movie theaters, practically eight years have passed. During this period, the expectation for the film’s arrival in its country of origin only increased with the world premiere in the 69th Berlin International Film Festival, in 2019. Under positive reviews from Devika Girish, of The New York Times, in Stephen Dalton, of The Hollywood Reporter, it’s from Jonathan Romney, of Screen International, the film was announced as an intense celebration of the resistance, as well as a manifesto against the conservative wave propagated in Brazil and in the world. Until the negative analysis of Jay Weissberg, gives Variety, also praised the technical competence of the cameras commanded by Moura. In unison, however, echoed the exaltation of one of the great achievements of the film: the casting of the musician and actor Your Jorge on the title paper.