Was it a record? Documents indicate Atlético-MG audience vs Grêmio inferior to Libertadores final | athletic-mg

As soon as Mineirão informed the public and Atlético-MG’s income against Grêmio, at first sight, a club record at the stadium was established. Galo had never taken so many people since the reopening of Gigante da Pampulha, in 2013. But a correction is needed. Wednesday’s crowd was smaller than who saw in loco Atlético be champion of the Libertadores 2013.

But, as it should be, it is a subject with room for controversy. In the 2-1 victory for the Brazilian, the total audience was 56,624 athletics. There were more than 5 thousand free tickets. Therefore, the paying public of Galo 2×1 Grêmio is 51,538. And the borderô of Galo 2×0 Olimpia, available at Mineirão (click here) brings 56,557 fans present and paying.

In the document for that game from July 2013, there is no indication of any free ticket in the sum. In other words, it would be natural to think that the 56,557 Atleticans (and Paraguayans as well) in the continental decision were surpassed – in terms of present audience – by the game Galo x Grêmio. But another document from Mineirão indicates otherwise (see here).

1 of 3 Atlético fans sold out Mineirão against Grêmio — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Atlético fans sold out Mineirão against Grêmio — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

When Atlético lifted the South American Cup, there were 58,620 total fans at Gigante da Pampulha, the highest number ever recorded, above Brazil 1×7 Germany in the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup. So, it is possible to say that Galo x Grêmio is behind Galo x Olimpia, both in total and paying audiences.

Income from the final of Libertadores 2013 was R$14 million, R$8.8 million of which net. Against Grêmio, Galo will take home BRL 1,201,503.15 of the total income of BRL 1,775,474.50

On the other hand, there is a flea behind the ear. Conmebol does not disclose game guidelines under its seal. Athletic matches for Libertadores or Sul-Americanas only have the public and income documents released by the club. And it’s not always. The night of November 3, 2021, however, has an unscathed record for now: the largest audience in Brazilian stadiums since the reopening of the gates in the pandemic.

Athletic’s Audience and Income:

End of Libertadores 2013

Total audience: 58,620

Attending audience: 56,557

Gross income: BRL 14,176,146.00

Net income: BRL 8,815,594.15*

*15% was pledged by the courts, and Galo took BRL 7.7 million home

Against Grêmio in the Brazilian 2021:

Total audience: 56,624

Attending audience: 51,538

Gross income: BRL 1,775,474.50

Net income: BRL 1,201,503.15