‘Wasn’t supposed to fight’ · TV News

After starring in a fervent shack with Sthefane Matos, Rico Melquiades is afraid of being eliminated from A Fazenda 13. The native of Alagoas assumed that he went too far during the discussion and believes he is in the public’s sights. “I wasn’t supposed to have fought”, lamented the pawn this Thursday (4).

In the kitchen of the headquarters, the former MTV questioned Erasmo Viana about his expectations for the hot seat tonight. The Bahian is also in the risk zone alongside the influencer and Solange Gomes.

“How are you feeling?”, asked Aline Mineiro’s ally. “I’m fine,” Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex replied. “I’m not fine, no. I’m more scared now. It seems like when you go through one, you don’t get confidence, you get scared.”

“Stay in peace, friend,” advised Erasmus. “When you’re in the countryside, you don’t want to go out and you’re thinking a lot of things, ‘what did I do wrong this week?’ .

Rico was nominated for the hot seat by Sthefane Matos, last week’s farmer. Hurt after being accused by Rico of “straightening up” in Arcrebiano de Araújo and Dynho Alves, the Bahian explained that she does not agree with the opponent’s attitudes.

“He is a person who, from the beginning, I have always disagreed with attitudes. He was a person I liked, but he came to disappoint me a lot. He has a very low game of destabilizing the person. A rude person, rude,” she explained during the formation of the seventh swidden.

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 15.90 a month. Unlike what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay the monthly fees. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

Check out an excerpt from the video:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#57 – Offense, Debasement, and Treachery: Who went overboard in Farm 13?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos