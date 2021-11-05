Since the return of the public to Neo Química Arena, Corinthians has been praised by fans for its fair ticket prices. Thus, the president Duilio Monteiro Alves commented on the search for a balance between meeting the needs of Fiel and seeking revenue for the club.

“A lot is said about ticket prices. The stadiums are much better than they were, the service offered, comfort, the quality of the show. In this administration, Corinthians is concerned with bringing the supporter closer. The fan at the center of it all“, said the agent in an interview with the podcast Hi!Cast.

“The ticket prices in this return, even with everything that happened in the pandemic, we have been doing our best to insure. Of course we need to pay for the stadium, we need a strong team. All this needs a recipe. When you move on one side, you find on the other. But we are trying to achieve this balance,” he added.

Last Monday, with the release of 100% of the stadium, Fiel placed 39,734 payers at the Neo Química Arena, featuring the largest audience of the 2021 Brazilian Championship so far. It is noteworthy that the ticket prices were the same as the pre-pandemic ones, with the cheapest coming out at 40 reais for the North and South sectors.

“Today the fan has much more access than he had before. You have the networks, content, Corinthians TV. We want to bring more and more content to the fan.

Corinthians has the lowest average ticket price for Serie A. More than half of the stadium has prices below 50 reais, and you still apply the Fiel Torcedor discounts and half ticket“, declared Duilio.

“We are the people’s team. Regardless of singing and supporting, we want Corinthians fans to watch a Corinthians game. Being able to go to the Neo Química Arena, which is a wonderful structure, an incredible finish, both in the popular sector and in the boxes,” he concluded.

The next confrontation of the team commanded by Sylvinho has the Casa do Povo as its headquarters. This Saturday, the team from Alvinegro receives Fortaleza, at 17h, in order to touch the club from Ceará on the table and continue in the search for a spot in the G4. The Corinthians who attend the duel, in fact, can schedule check-in at the My Timon and monitor the statistics of the matches watched.

See more at: Dulio Monteiro Alves, Tickets, Corinthians fans and Neo Qumica Arena.