Welcome to Raccoon City gets new trailer; watch

Next movie in the franchise, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City won a new scary trailer this Thursday (4). In the video, horrible monsters plague the city. Watch above.

Written and directed by Johannes Roberts (deep fear), the new movie is based on the first two games resident Evil, which chronicle how Raccoon City went from an industrial hub to a dying Midwestern city after the T-Virus outbreak.

In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Kaya Scodelario (Killer Predators) plays Claire Redfield, the game’s protagonist Resident Evil 2. Beside her will also be Hannah John-Kamen (Ant Man and the Wasp) like Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (The Flash) like Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, advance game (Zombieland: Shoot Twice) like Leon Kennedy and Neal McDonough (yellowstone) as William Birkin.

The film is scheduled to premiere for December 2, 2021, in Brazil.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).