What did the market not like about Rede D’Or’s results?

Most financial market analysts agreed that the Rede D’Or (RDOR3) he had a tepid performance in the third quarter of the year. The company did not disappoint, so much so that the numbers were in line with the estimates of the XP Investments and were considered reasonable by the BTG Pactual (BPAC11), but left something to be desired.

Investors, on the other hand, didn’t like the balance sheet at all. The company’s shares closed the trading session this Thursday (4) in a sharp fall. The health network papers registered losses of 8.17%, traded at R$ 57.21.

But what didn’t please the market?

Both XP and BTG mentioned as the main negative point the increase in financial expenses.

“Despite the robust operating results (ROIC [retorno sobre capital investido] adjusted by 19.6%, versus the second quarter of 18.8%), the final result (after minority expenses) declined, growing only 4% year-on-year (-23% quarter-on-quarter) to R$351 million, being approximately 20% below our estimates, due to higher depreciation (3% above us; +44% year-on-year; +6% quarter-on-quarter) and worse net financial expenses (+77% year-on-year; +38% quarter by quarter)”, highlighted Samuel Alves, Yan Cesquim and Marcel Zambello, from the BTG analysis team.

General and administrative expenses jumped 182.1%, while selling expenses grew 31.6%.

O Harvest he also cited the pressure generated by expenses on results. However, the bank highlighted the impacts of the increase in interest rates on net income and the adjusted Ebitda margin, which led to results below expectations.

“Excluding the one-time charge of a prepaid debt payment, [o lucro líquido] came 11% below Safra’s estimates and -27% compared to an apparently super optimistic consensus”, commented the institution’s analyst Ricardo Boiati.

Rede D’Or reported net income of R$378.1 million in the third quarter, up 8.2% over the same period last year.

Disappointment didn’t come to everyone

O Bank of America received in a positive tone the results of Rede D’Or, highlighting the 33.6% growth in adjusted Ebitda, to R$ 1.5 billion, and the bed occupancy rate (below 83% in the second quarter, but above of 76.8% in the third quarter of 2019 [período pré-pandemia]).

In Bank of America’s assessment, with the impact of Covid-19 decreasing, operations are at more sustainable levels. According to the bank, this trend should continue in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Confident that the company will be able to maintain its leadership in its segment and seeing an attractive upside potential, Bank of America reiterated its buy recommendation for the Rede D’Or share, with a new target price of R$85 (against R$ $98 previously).

BTG also continued with a purchase rating, with a target price of R$73. For the bank, the company is more than capable of delivering its ambitious growth plan.

Safra, confident with the company’s good execution, maintained its outperform recommendation (expected performance above the market average), with a target price of R$80. Like Bank of America, the institution believes that the action remains attractive .