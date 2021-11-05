What is it and how to subscribe to Apple Fitness+

Performing guided physical activities with the help of the Apple Watch, even using the watch’s exercise options, was only possible with third-party applications. Now, Apple has launched its all-fitness service on its smartwatch designed to be the users’ personal trainer: Apple Fitness+.

What is Apple Fitness+?

Apple Fitness+ is a service focused on guided physical activities through training, meditation, yoga, Pilates, and other exercises guided by distance instructors. It leverages the full potential of Apple Watch to motivate the user to keep their metrics by displaying information such as heart rate and calories burned. Everything is properly synced on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

All physical activities can be done at home, and new exercises are launched every week. Apple estimates that the duration between one physical activity and another lasts between 5 and 45 minutes, enough time to keep moving and create a routine that fits in with everyday responsibilities. That is, no excuses for not training!

You can still use SharePlay features to train with up to 32 people simultaneously. This is a great way to encourage your friends and family to exercise with you. In addition, you can use Apple Watch competition mode with another person to see if they are also completing their Activity circles or in specific workouts such as HIIT, Treadmill, Bike and Rowing.

Other features include:

Pause and resume from any device

Improved training filters

Training to prepare for the snow season

Is it mandatory to use an Apple Watch?

Yes. Fitness+ relies on you having the Apple Watch to work with all the features available, such as displaying real-time metrics on your screen. According to Apple, this data is essential for you to be aware of your performance and not lose motivation. The service is available for an Apple Watch Series 3 or later.

Do you need extra equipment?

You don’t need to have any special equipment to perform most physical activities in Apple Fitness+. It will all depend, of course, on the type of workout you choose. Some of the workouts that may require equipment may require dumbbells, a treadmill, a yoga and stretching mat, a rowing machine, or stationary bikes.

Are there trainings aimed at beginners?

Yes. Apple’s fitness service encompasses activities for all levels of fitness enthusiasts, from the most advanced users to those looking to get started for the first time. You have the power to choose the exercise, duration and instructor, with a program geared towards beginners.

Find Fitness+ in the Fitness app tab for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV – Screenshot: THiago Furquim (Canaltech)

How to subscribe to Apple Fitness+?

Apple Fitness+ is available to all Apple Watch users directly from the iPhone Fitness app. You can also download the app on iPad and Apple TV. When opening the application, just tap the Fitness tab and select the option “Try it for free”.

The free trial lasts 30 days and you have to choose between two modes: the monthly plan (R$29.90), or the annual plan (R$149.90). Users who purchased their Apple Watch Series 3 or later on or after September 14, 2021 are entitled to three free months of service. They are very competitively priced compared to similar apps and traditional gyms.