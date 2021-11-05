what is it and why is it important

Financial education goes beyond just saving money, cutting expenses and taking theoretical courses on how to invest. The objective is to improve the quality of life, build a financial plan aimed at well-being and be able to enjoy the pleasures of life.

A financially educated person has the ability to control money, emotions and make smart choices so that their dreams are achieved.

What is financial education?

The concept of financial education, simply put, is having control over your money and knowing how to use it intelligently.

Why is financial education so important?

According to a survey carried out by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), the number of indebtedness in the country soared. In August of this year, 72.9% of Brazilians had some type of debt, with 25.6% of them findingup with overdue bills.

Financial problems can cause negative impacts that are not related to your pocket, such as depression, relationship problems, decreased concentration, increased stress levels and other health problems.

It is true that the difficulties in the world economy contributed to the results of the surveys, but the lack of knowledge about financial education aggravates the scenario even more.

With the democratization of access to financial education, it is possible to reduce the number of people with financial problems and improve the quality of life of Brazilians.

Knowledge can support the population as an important tool when making decisions related to consumption, financial planning, investments or even how best to pay debts.

It is a big mistake to think that the topic should only be dealt with by those who have a lot of money. Financial education is for everyone and can be applied within different realities.

See below some tips for those who want to start the process of learning about financial education in a practical way:

Talking about money is no longer taboo

Talking about money can be a great start to putting financial education into practice, whether with children, parents, spouse, or an expert on the subject.

It’s never too late to learn

It is never too late to be able to control money and have financial organization. The continuous learning process will be a great ally.

Attention: Look for reliable sources.

map the goals

Keeping the goals in mind can help people in the organization process and be a motivating factor for each goal achieved.

Examples:

Save money for emergency reserve Plan holiday expenses for the end of the year Decrease superfluous expenses

Be aware of how much you earn and how much you spend

Knowing the value of receipts and expenses is an essential step for those who want to have a financial organization.