what it was like to play with the most violent athlete in the Premier League and Neymar’s #1 enemy

Joey Barton played for five seasons at Manchester City and had a career marked by many confusions at clubs such as Newcastle and Olympique de Marseille

This Saturday, the Manchester City visit the archrival Manchester United, at Old Trafford, in the superclassic valid for the 11th round of the Premier League.

One of the most iconic players in the Citizens in the pre-wealth era it was the steering wheel Joey Barton. Revealed by the celestial team, he played for five seasons at the club, did 153 matches, scored 17 goals and was even called up by the England team in the period.

In addition to consistent football, Barton was world renowned for his explosive temper and by the a lot of confusion who has gotten himself both on and off the field (mostly with assault charges and illegal betting).

One of the most famous happened in 2012, when he was acting for Queens Park Rangers and was sent off in a game against City, the team that revealed it, when he landed a nasty elbow on Argentine Carlitos Tevez (see the video above).

No wonder he won the “prize” of most violent player of Premier League in a poll carried out by an English newspaper, in 2007, due to 39 cards yellow and 3 red who took his five years with the shirt of the Citizens.

Tevez (left) and Barton argue during game between Manchester City and QPR AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

Those who played with him attest that the former midfielder is, in fact, crazy.

That’s what the former defender tells Claudio Caçapa, who starred with Barton in the 2007/08 season at Newcastle, from England, and is currently a technical assistant at the Lyon, from France.

In an interview with ESPN.com.br, the former athlete of Atlético-MG, cruise and Brazilian Team surprised by reporting that Joey is “a quiet guy” most of the time.

However, Caçapa pointed out that the Englishman is completely transformed when he is playing and even training.

“Incredibly, Barton is a calm guy. Off the field, you can talk to him about everything, talk about life, because he is very smart. But when it goes into the field, seems to go blind and forget everything“, said the former defender.

“With him, there’s no such thing as ‘my friend’ when playing. Even with us, in training, it was complicated. He fought a lot with his own Newcastle teammates in training“, remembered.

“With Barton, he has no friend or relative on the field. he goes blind. His problem is when he starts playing ball, because off the field he’s a normal guy,” he added.

According to Caçapa, the steering wheel did not have any intensity meter, not even in recreational training.

“Even the silly had a fight with Barton, because he gave a cart with both feet high, elbowed him…“, reported.

“As we say in Brazil, he even beat his mother if she was in the field (laughs)”, he joked.

As with Manchester City, Joey Barton spent five seasons in the Newcastle shirt before moving to Queens Park Rangers, which he defended for four years.

In the final stretch of his problematic career, he also passed Olympique de Marseille, Burnley and Rangers before hanging up his boots, in 2016/17.

Shortly after retiring, the former midfielder started his coaching career, spending three years in charge of the little Fleetwood Town in the 3rd English division.

Joey had to leave the club in January 2021 precisely because he was involved in a mess. He was accused of assaulting fellow coach Daniel Stendel, who at the time commanded Barnsley – Stendel even got a broken tooth because of the fight.

Just a month after leaving Fleetwood, Barton has already settled on a new team, the Bristol Rovers, who is commanding until today.

His passage through the Rovers, for a change, is already marked by several controversies. The last of these came in October, when he compared his team’s performance in defeat to the “Holocaust” of World War II. The phrase caught on very badly, and he had to apologize publicly.

In addition to professional football, Barton is also known for being a very active figure on social media, especially on Twitter.

In Brazil, he was well known for having already criticized the striker Neymar countless times since he was still a player in the saints., which earned him the nickname “enemy #1” from the Brazilian.

Among the “praises” made by Barton to Ney, there are comments such as “Justin Bieber of football“, “crying baby” and “overestimated“, in addition to saying that today’s star PSG “I couldn’t even walk on the same sidewalk” as names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

But Neymar wasn’t the only target of the Brit’s provocations on social media. In 2013, while still playing for Olympique de Marseille, the former steering wheel got involved in a huge mess when he called defender Thiago Silva, then at PSG, “overweight transsexual” in your Twitter.

Joey Barton, coach of Fletwood Town, during a match for England’s third division Getty Images

The posts earned Barton a two-game penalty.