WhatsApp unlocks multiple device logins for everyone

WhatsApp has started to give all users the possibility to log in to the web or desktop versions on up to four simultaneous devices plus one cell phone. This new thing was in beta for testers, but now it should arrive in a broad way for those who use “Zap” through the browser.

One of the advantages of this addition is the direct connection to WhatsApp servers, without the need to keep your cell phone connected to the internet, which allows you to send and receive messages even if your phone has no battery. Connecting up to four devices is also a very welcome addition for anyone using the service for work, as it allows real-time login from the customer service department, for example.

No more mobile: WhatsApp Web will now work independently (Image: Douglas Ciriaco/Canaltech)

The release of the feature for WhatsApp Web will ensure real-time message synchronization across all linked devices. That way, you can send a message from your cell phone, continue the conversation on your computer, and send a file from your notebook: all without the other party knowing that there was a switch between devices.

Remember that even with this branch of devices, developers have maintained end-to-end encryption of communications, so only authorized people will have access to the content of texts, audios, videos, documents and photos. When sending a message, it leaves your cell phone encrypted, goes to the Meta/Facebook servers and then is distributed to the recipient and linked devices.

Access from multiple devices

WhatsApp’s built-in login, dubbed “multiple devices 2.0”, had been in the experimental phase since September (and released for mobile phones before that), but there were still no details on how it would work in the web version. Until then, each account could only be connected to a single cell phone, and from there, the user could manage all other linked devices.

In recent weeks, the team has released several new features such as the ability to archive conversations and edit images before submission. The idea seems to be to make the web version of the messenger more complete and closer to the mobile app experience. So far, WhatsApp has not officially commented on the release of multiple login for the web, so it may take a few days for everyone to have it available.