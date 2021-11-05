WhatsApp Web allows everyone to login on multiple devices

WhatsApp has started to release a new version of its messenger for browsers with support for logging in up to four devices simultaneously without the need to keep the cell phone connected to the internet. The function, which was in beta until then, will disconnect all “additional” devices, if the customer is 14 days in a row without using the service on the smartphone.

Even with the novelty, all messages continue with end-to-end encryption. The tool will be useful for those who use the service at work, as they won’t need to rely on quick access to the laptop — nor the battery. The flexibility of conversations will also be easier, the customer can, for example, send a message on the laptop, change rooms, continue the conversation on a tablet or computer while the cell phone charges.

It is only possible to connect a cell phone to your account, and the smartphone is required to introduce new devicesSource: Disclosure/Whatsapp

Messages on WhatsApp Web on all devices will continue to be synchronized in real time, as it used to. It is important to note that in internal tests the novelty was not made available to everyone, even with the update notice in the messenger for browsers. Therefore, it is possible that the initiative is being implemented slowly.

If you want to take advantage of the feature, but it is not working yet, sign up for the application’s testing program and enable the “Multiple devices” feature, which is available in the “Connected devices” option within the WhatsApp app on mobile phones. However, you can only wait for the update to arrive.