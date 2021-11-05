When does 5G arrive in my city? See the next steps in technology | Technology

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) started this Thursday (4) the auction of 5G, the new generation of mobile internet. After this step, operators will begin to install the infrastructure necessary for the technology to reach people.

Anatel defined that 5G should work in 26 capitals of Brazil and the Federal District in July 2022, but that does not mean that these cities will offer frequency in all neighborhoods (understand below).

For cities in Brazil with more than 30,000 inhabitants, the implementation period is July 2029.

The expectation of sources linked to the sector heard by the g1 is that take 2 to 4 years, after the auction of frequencies, for 5G to be available in several neighborhoods in the largest cities in the country.

The trend is for 5G to arrive little by little, first in big cities, and expand over the years.

In a hearing at the Chamber of Deputies in September, one of the ministers of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), who evaluated the auction notice, Aroldo Cedraz, stated that the promise of the arrival of 5G in all capitals of the country by July 2022 is for “English see”.

That’s because the proposal for the 5G notice foresees the installation of few radio base stations (ERB), which are the antennas. Thus, the fifth generation mobile internet signal would be restricted to a small area of ​​the capitals, not covering the entire area of ​​the municipalities.

For Marcos Ferrari, CEO of Conexis, an entity that represents the operators, coverage may even take place before the targets set by Anatel, according to consumer demand and market competition.

“As of July 2022, as stated in the notice, it starts calling [o 5G] in the capitals. And then the competition will determine the pace of installation of antennas,” he said.

O 5G will require many antennas to deliver its full potential and it will be necessary to build the fiber optic infrastructure for data transport. The installation of equipment should take place gradually according to each operator’s strategy.

See the schedule provided by Anatel:

July 31, 2022: capitals and the Federal District (DF) having one radio base station (ERB, or antenna) for every 100 thousand inhabitants;

capitals and the Federal District (DF) having one radio base station (ERB, or antenna) for every 100 thousand inhabitants; July 31, 2023: capitals and DF having one ERB for every 50 thousand inhabitants;

capitals and DF having one ERB for every 50 thousand inhabitants; July 31, 2024: capitals and DF with one ERB for every 30 thousand inhabitants;

capitals and DF with one ERB for every 30 thousand inhabitants; July 31, 2025: capitals and DF and cities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants, with one ERB for every 10 thousand inhabitants;

capitals and DF and cities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants, with one ERB for every 10 thousand inhabitants; July 31, 2026: cities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants having one ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants;

cities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants having one ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants; July 31, 2027: cities with more than 100 thousand inhabitants having one ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants;

cities with more than 100 thousand inhabitants having one ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants; July 31, 2028: at least 50% of cities with more than 30 thousand inhabitants having an ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants;

at least 50% of cities with more than 30 thousand inhabitants having an ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants; July 31, 2029: 100% of cities with more than 30 thousand inhabitants having an ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants.

In municipalities with up to 30,000 inhabitants, Anatel determines the installation of up to 5 radio base stations, depending on the size of the population. See the schedule for these cities:

December 31, 2026: 30% of municipalities with up to 30,000 inhabitants;

30% of municipalities with up to 30,000 inhabitants; December 31, 2027: 60% of municipalities with up to 30,000 inhabitants;

60% of municipalities with up to 30,000 inhabitants; December 31, 2028: 90% of municipalities with up to 30,000 inhabitants;

90% of municipalities with up to 30,000 inhabitants; December 31, 2029: 100% of municipalities with up to 30,000 inhabitants.

Operators will have to face the obstacle of the rules for installing antennas, which are defined by each municipality.

The Antenna Law, enacted in 2015, was created to facilitate the process of installing mobile network antennas.

In 2020, a presidential decree regulated some aspects, such as positive silence, which allows the installation of equipment after 60 days if there is no manifestation by municipal bodies or entities – as long as the request complies with the legislation.

5 changes that 5G will bring to people’s lives:

The auction of the first 4G band took place in 2012 and had specific goals for the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2014 World Cup.

Anatel determined, for example, that until April 2013, the 6 host cities of the Confederations Cup games should have the service.

In May 2013, the g1 held a test at the Confederations Cup venues. At the time, only one operator had made the service available. In some cities, there was no coverage at important points.

Over time, the availability of the service increased. According to a December 2020 Anatel report, only 124 cities do not have 4G coverage.