where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

In the fight to keep the flame of the national three-time championship alive, Flamengo receives today (5) the visit of Atlético-GO, at 21:30 (GMT), at Maracanã, in a duel valid for the Brazilian Championship.

At 12 points behind the leader Atlético-MG, Fla is aiming for a triumph that would bring a little more peace to Ninho do Urubu. Disqualified from the Brazil Cup, Rubro-Negro is going through a troubled moment and Renato’s work has been questioned.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast on Premiere. Also, the UOL Score tracks in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro. Due to a decree by the City of Rio, the stadium may have its full capacity released. The match starts at 9.30 pm.

Probable lineups:

Flamengo: Diego Alves, Isla (Matheuzinho), Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon; Arão, Andreas (Thiago Maia), Everton Ribeiro and Michael; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol. Technician: Renato Gaucho

Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús; Marlon Freitas, Willan Maranhão, Gabriel Baralhas (Zé Roberto) and João Paulo; André Luís and Janderson Technician: Eduardo Souza

Embezzlement:

Flamengo will not be able to count on Arrascaeta, Diego, Kenedy and Filipe Luís, who are still recovering from their injuries. Pedro is recovering from knee surgery and will also be short. Suspended, Arnaldo and Ronald are embezzled at Dragão.

Arbitration:

Referee: Rodolfo Toski Marques (PR)

assistants: Bruno Boschilia (PR) and Rafael Trombeta (PR)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

Latest results:

Flamengo drew 2-2 against Athletico, while Goias were beaten 2-0 by Sport.