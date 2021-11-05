Whindersson Nunes rebuts accusation of leaving his ex after losing a child – Famous

Whindersson Nunes (photo: Reproduction/Youtube)

Last Wednesday (11/03), the comedian

Whindersson Nunes


lost patience and countered the comment of a follower in the

twitter

who commented on the separations of the comedian and his son,

John Michael,

who died two days after her 22-week premature birth.

It is worth remembering that Joo is the result of his relationship with ex-fiancée Maria Lina Deggan.

“A woman is only good for Whindersson if she gives him a child. Otherwise, he leaves the woman as she is,” wrote one netizen.

“You’re talking about my greatest pain like it was a soap opera to you, you talk about my son’s death like a chapter. And in your soap opera, I’m the guy who wants a baby at all costs. But that’s only in your head, I hope that people have a sense with you that you don’t,” countered Whindersson.

The criticism started after the comedian participated in the Podcats, led by

Virginia Fonseca

and

Camila Loures

. In the interview, Whindersson talked about the possibility of having served as an inspiration for the song

Cliff

, from his ex-wife,


Lusa Sonza

.

“I thought I didn’t throw anyone off a cliff, didn’t I? [risos]. Each one thinks for himself, no, I’m a person. I dont think so, but I understand what she meant. I understand what the guys say about me not having spoken. You know that stop where you look and ‘ah, I understand what people mean, if you had done something…'”, he added, about the attacks from haters that Lusa suffered on social networks.

Maria Lina talks about separation with Whindersson Nunes

Maria Lina granted an interview to the magazine

Marie Claire

and he opened his heart to talk about the last moments with his son. The young woman also revealed that the decision to end her relationship with Nunes did not come from her.

“Shortly after (the baby’s departure), Whindersson and I split up. It wasn’t my choice. As far as I was concerned, it wouldn’t have happened. It was months of a lot of suffering, wasn’t it? First I lost my son, then the person who was there. On my side, Joo Miguel’s father, who chose to leave my life. It was difficult for me as a woman,” she blurted out.