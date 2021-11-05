Whindersson Nunes rebuts accusation of leaving his ex after losing a child – Famous

Whindersson Nunes (photo: Reproduction/Youtube)

Last Wednesday (11/03), the comedian



Whindersson Nunes



lost patience and countered the comment of a follower in the



twitter



who commented on the separations of the comedian and his son,



John Michael,



who died two days after her 22-week premature birth.

It is worth remembering that Joo is the result of his relationship with ex-fiancée Maria Lina Deggan.

“A woman is only good for Whindersson if she gives him a child. Otherwise, he leaves the woman as she is,” wrote one netizen.

“You’re talking about my greatest pain like it was a soap opera to you, you talk about my son’s death like a chapter. And in your soap opera, I’m the guy who wants a baby at all costs. But that’s only in your head, I hope that people have a sense with you that you don’t,” countered Whindersson.

You’re talking about my greatest pain as if it were a soap opera for you, you talk about my son’s death as a chapter, in your soap I’m the guy who wants a child at all costs. But that’s just in your head, I hope people have a sense with you that you don’t. https://t.co/f6DBSaqHM0 %u2014 Whindersson (@whindersson) November 4, 2021

The criticism started after the comedian participated in the Podcats, led by



Virginia Fonseca



and



Camila Loures



. In the interview, Whindersson talked about the possibility of having served as an inspiration for the song



Cliff



, from his ex-wife,



Lusa Sonza



.

“I thought I didn’t throw anyone off a cliff, didn’t I? [risos]. Each one thinks for himself, no, I’m a person. I dont think so, but I understand what she meant. I understand what the guys say about me not having spoken. You know that stop where you look and ‘ah, I understand what people mean, if you had done something…'”, he added, about the attacks from haters that Lusa suffered on social networks.

And life is only once for those who were born to understand

That the past is lost, the future we don’t see

That the train of life now and does not set a day and no time for the passenger to get off %u2014 Whindersson (@whindersson) November 4, 2021

Maria Lina talks about separation with Whindersson Nunes



Maria Lina granted an interview to the magazine



Marie Claire



and he opened his heart to talk about the last moments with his son. The young woman also revealed that the decision to end her relationship with Nunes did not come from her.

“Shortly after (the baby’s departure), Whindersson and I split up. It wasn’t my choice. As far as I was concerned, it wouldn’t have happened. It was months of a lot of suffering, wasn’t it? First I lost my son, then the person who was there. On my side, Joo Miguel’s father, who chose to leave my life. It was difficult for me as a woman,” she blurted out.