Who is Apepi in Genesis? Character face will be revealed

The mystery of who the Apepi is in Genesis will come to an end. In the final chapter of the biblical novel, the villain’s face will finally be revealed to the public. Throughout the plot, Apepi was Sheshi’s (Fernando Pavão)’s biggest enemy and will set up another plan against the pharaoh with the help of Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra).

Who is Apepi in Genesis?

Actor and voice actor Jorge Lucas will bring the character to life in the final stretch of the Record serials, according to columnist Flávio Ricco. Since the beginning of the José phase, the character’s face is a mystery. He only communicates with Sheshi via papyrus and the messages are read by other people.

In Genesis, Apepi was the pharaoh who preceded Sheshi and was deposed after Fernando Pavão’s character won the war. The rivalry between the two also happens because they have different origins. Apepi is of Egyptian family, while Sheshi is descended from the Hyksos people.

The villain has an undercover agent. Adurrá has been unmasked as one of Apepi’s helpers, and it will be he who will help Seshi’s enemy in yet another setup. All Apepi wants is to return to his post as pharaoh of Egypt.

In the next chapters, according to Notícias da TV, Adurrá will receive a message from Apepi and will be taken to the palace of the pharaoh deposed by Teruel (Amaurih Oliveira). “I see you finally made it to Upper Egypt. Glad you’re prudent enough to be afraid of me. This is already a positive point. Are you ready to serve and swear allegiance to the only legitimate pharaoh of Egypt?” the villain will say.

“With all my strength. And I’m sorry that your past forays haven’t been successful. I’m here to do what I need to make the future ones”, will respond Adurrá.

“You don’t need to understand now. Sheshi will go down one way or another and when he least expects it”, will say the antagonist, before starting his plan.

How to watch Genesis?

Genesis is shown from Monday to Saturday, at 9 pm, on Record. However, only the chapters of the week are unpublished. Over the weekend, the network re-broadcasts the best moments of the latest episodes.

To watch, just tune in on the open channel of Record, at the indicated time. It is also possible to follow the production by computer, tablet or cell phone through PlayPlus, the broadcaster’s streaming platform. To have access to Record’s live signal, it is necessary to register for free.