Who Is Zhang Zhan, Chinese Journalist Arrested for Filming Beginning of Pandemic in Wuhan | World

Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan faces a four-year prison sentence for her independent coverage of the pandemic in Wuhan last February.

This Friday (5) Zhang’s family said they are worried about their daughter who, on hunger strike, is very weak and may not resist the harsh Chinese winter.

The reporter from Shanghai went to the metropolis then considered the epicenter of Covid-19 in the world to record the confinement of more than 11 million residents.

According to Chinese authorities, Zhang is “picking a fight and causing trouble.” Since her arrest, her family claims to have difficulty communicating with her.

She is one of at least four journalists who disappeared in 2020 in China after they posted information that contradicted the official narrative.

Journalist Zhang Zhan in Wuhan, before being arrested by Chinese police, in 2020 photo — Photo: Melanie Wang via The Associated Press

Zhang, 37, is what Amnesty International calls a “citizen journalist” – who is not linked to newspapers or other means of the traditional press, which is controlled in China.

“We must go after the truth whatever the cost,” Zhang said, according to the human rights organization.

A lawyer by training, she decided to work independently to report what she saw on the streets of Wuhan, then in lockdown.

“Citizen journalists face frequent harassment for exposing information that the government would like to keep safe,” Amnesty said.

For months, Zhang recorded scenes of crowded hospitals, riots in the streets, and was one of the first to record the deserted city in its first mandatory confinement.

In May 2020, however, Zhang was approached during one of her recordings – which was the last recorded.

She walks through the streets of a neighborhood where new Covid-19 cases have sprung up when an unidentified man stops her and asks her where she lives and if she is a journalist.

He then threatens her that if she posted the material online, she would be held responsible. Days later she was detained by Chinese police.

In the middle of last year, Zhang started a hunger strike to protest his arrest. She was so weak that she had to go to trial in a wheelchair, Amnesty reported.

According to the human rights organization, the journalist continues to protest with a partial hunger strike to avoid further punishment and forced food inside the prison.

Amnesty International said in a statement that Zhang was even taken to hospital in July 2021 in a “dramatic” condition weighing less than 40 kilos. And that your body deteriorates more and more.

Censorship also to doctors

Li Wenliang posted a photo of himself in the hospital bed — Photo: Weibo

On December 31, 2019, Chinese physician Li Wenliang shared with a group of colleagues a warning about a hitherto unidentified virus that would be highly contagious.

Authorities accused him of spreading rumors and forced him to sign a document in which he acknowledged having committed an illegality. He died from Covid on February 6th.