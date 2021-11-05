who leaves The Farm today? (11/04)

Another pawn will be eliminated this Thursday night (4) in A Fazenda 13. Erasmo Viana, Solange Gomes and Rico Melquiades are in the hot seat and one of them will say goodbye to his dream of winning the rural program. The result will be announced during today’s live show, but in the meantime, the updated DCI poll shows who is leaving The Farm today.

Updated poll – Who leaves the Farm today?

Until the afternoon of this Thursday, according to the DCI poll, who should go out on the farm today is Erasmo Viana, with 46.25% of votes. Solange Gomes comes close behind with a 35.75% rejection from the public. Rico, on the other hand, is not at risk of being eliminated and adds only 18.00%.

In A Fazenda, the public must vote on what to stay, not leave. It is worth remembering that the DCI poll has no influence on the official result of the vote.

UOL’s poll points to a similar result. Rico Melquiades is the favorite to remain in the competition, with 41.49% of the public preference, while Solange Gomes has 29.37%. Erasmus is expected to leave the show today, with just 29.14% of the audience’s votes.

POLL VOTING THE FARM: WHO SHOULD STAY?

How was the garden formed?

The formation of the swidden took place last Tuesday. Sthe Matos, farmer of the week, nominated Rico Melquiades for the hot seat. There was a tie between Solange Gomes and Dynho Alves during the open voting, both with five votes, and Sthe ended up choosing the ex-muse of Gugu’s bathtub to sit on the second stool in the garden.

Solange pulled Erasmus into the stall – the influencer had the power of the flame and could exchange the stall’s pawns for some from the headquarters. He chose to put himself on, and ended up failing. Marina Ferrari was left in the remaining one and also ended up in the dispute for the public’s preference. But on Wednesday night, she won the farmer’s test and escaped the hot seat.