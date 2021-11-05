Several serious people could be deported from Turkey after posting videos eating bananas (photo: Getty Images)

Laughing and joking in front of the cameras, serious people participate in the latest craze on social media in Turkey.

In TikTok videos, they have been eating bananas and daring their friends to do the same.

The clips seem harmless enough, but they can have serious consequences for some.

In recent days, Turkish authorities have seriously accused them of “inciting hatred” for eating bananas “provocatively”. Several were arrested and could be deported.

In a climate of growing hostility towards Turkey’s large Syrian community, bananas have become a symbol of this social divide.

So what’s the story behind the banana challenge videos?

‘I can’t pay for bananas’



The banana challenge was inspired by a viral video of a heated discussion between the Serious and the Turks about the dire economic situation in Turkey.

Turkey’s economy suffered from high inflation that eroded living standards.

On the video, conflicting views were shared, and a young serious woman, in fluent Turkish, defended the refugee work ethic.

In response, frustrated Turks suggested that the Serious and the Afghan were stealing their jobs.

Such views are not uncommon in Turkey, which is home to the largest refugee population in the world, including 3.6 million Serious.

Anti-immigrant sentiment has been rising, with several Turkish nationalist politicians campaigning for tougher restrictions.

But what made this video viral was what one Turk said: “I see serious people in the market buying kilos of bananas, I don’t have the money to buy them myself.”

Videos of serious people eating bananas annoyed some Turks (photo: Getty Images)

This claim, which caused debate among the serious community in Turkey, quickly turned into a viral catchphrase on TikTok.

Mocking the Turk, the serious ones filmed themselves eating bananas, using banana filters and sharing banana memes. But the jokes did not amuse everyone.

A photo that replaced the Turkish flag with a banana was the one that most aroused the anger.

The newly founded Victory Party, which is a nationalist, has filed a complaint against serious TikTok users for “insulting the Turkish people and their flag”.

Other critics on social media said the videos “mocked the serious economic situation the Turks are facing.”

At a time of economic crisis, the banana videos apparently angered the Turkish authorities as well.

The local press reported that the police arrested 11 serious people who published these videos, accusing them of “provoking and inciting hatred”.

The Turkish immigration authority said it would “deport them after the necessary paperwork has been resolved”.

Efforts are being made to “identify all provocative messages” and deal with “all individuals who participated in this campaign,” said Turkey’s Directorate General for Migration.

Turkish authorities also arrested the serious journalist Majed Shamaa, who made a TV report about the banana challenge in Istanbul.

‘We are not making fun of the Turks’



Some Turkish politicians appeared to support the prisons. In a tweet, Ilay Aksoy of nationalist legend %u0130yi Parti said that “those banana eaters are mocking us and insulting our flag.”

But the People’s Democratic Party, which is pre-minorities, said the arrests were “racist”.

On social media, members of the Turkish Serious Disposition tried to explain the purpose of the banana videos.

One wrote: “We are not making fun of the Turks, we are making fun of racism. Economic deterioration affects us all.”

Syrian journalist Deema Shullar, who lives in Istanbul, told BBC that most of the videos are harmless and “mere jokes”. But she said some of them may have been considered “offensive”.

In Turkey, there are strict laws that prohibit insults against the state, its flag and the president. Banana video authors can be prosecuted under these laws, said Shullar.

She said that many serious people fear being deported to their home country, which has been in civil war for a decade.

“Offenses are defined very broadly,” Shullar said. She stated that a serious can be deported “for a Facebook post that can be interpreted in a certain way”.

She called the deportation an “act of intimidation” by the Turkish government.

Banana videos have shifted the focus of the refugee crisis and economic difficulties in Turkey, she said. Instead, everyone was “focused on TikTok videos”.

