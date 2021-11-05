Why Biden’s Popularity Crash in the US — and Trump’s Influence on It | World

Less than a year later, Joe Biden is going through what appears to be his worst moment since arriving at the White House.

The Republican candidate’s declining popularity and triumph in the Virginia gubernatorial election set off alarms among the US president’s team and his supporters.

Also in the state of New Jersey, where Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy did well below expectations, although the press finally projected him as a re-election winner.

With a year to go before the midterm election (to be held Nov. 8, 2022), in which the slender Democratic Congress will be renewed, Republicans are showing signs of recovery.

Former President Donald Trump remains fully involved in politics and is flirting to run again in the presidential elections to be held in late 2024.

There is a long way to go and experts agree the trends can be reversed, but the reality today is that Biden is running out of steam.

Glenn Youngkin was elected governor of Virginia on November 2, 2021

Polls had warned in recent months of a decline in Biden’s popularity, which in early November reached a disapproval level of 51 percent.

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s unpredictable triumph in Virginia, a state where Biden clearly prevailed in the presidential election a year ago, and Democrat Murphy’s attrition in New Jersey confirmed that trend.

According to Anthony Zurcher, the BBC’s North American correspondent, “politics in the US follow a known pattern” .

“A new president is elected and, after an initial wave of popularity, his attempts to advance his political agenda are met with a headwind. rival, regains unity in the opposition, while the ruling party suffers from internal divisions.”

It has happened to Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Trump himself, as well as in the second term of George W. Bush.

Biden is now suffering the consequences of that split and paying the price for the Democrats’ lack of agreement in Congress to pass their main proposals: multiple spending packages on social services, fighting climate change and infrastructure valued at trillions of dollars.

While the most radical Democratic parliamentarians consider the measures insufficient, others more moderate reject them as excessive, and in this tug of war initiatives have remained stagnant for months.

Added to this is the memory of the chaotic withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in August. Polls showed that public opinion criticized how this was done.

Former US President Donald Trump addresses supporters at a rally in Cullman, Alabama, Aug. 21, 2021.

What about Trump and the Republicans

Ten months after Trump’s supporters stormed the Washington DC Capitol to avoid Biden’s proclamation and the scandal that followed, Republicans have regained their image in front of the electorate.

Trump, who has not stopped insisting without proof that Biden’s election was “a robbery” and remains in the political arena, flirts with the idea of ​​running for president again in 2024.

Few in the Republican Party dared openly confront the former president, perhaps out of fear of upsetting his constituents.

However, while Republican candidates have echoed some of Trump’s messages, such as his denunciation of a “migration crisis” on the Mexican border or his rejection of regulations requiring the wearing of masks to curb the spread of covid-19, some began to drift apart.

Youngkin avoided appearing with Trump in his successful campaign to become governor of Virginia and focused on criticizing Biden’s administration, with particular emphasis on the problems of an economy with weaker growth and higher-than-expected inflation, and on defense the right of parents to decide on the education of their children.

Without the former president as the campaign’s protagonist, Democrats had more difficulty mobilizing many voters who, above all, rejected the controversial New York magnate.

BBC journalist Tara McKelvey says “Youngkin has relied on a law and order program and opposed mandatory masks, echoing the messages Trump wears but keeping his distance from him. He appealed to voters. Those who like Trump’s stance, but feel uncomfortable with their figure.”

McKelvey says he believes this could become a recipe repeated by other Republican candidates. “His victory will likely guide other conservatives in the midterm election campaign.”

It will be “the Trump script without Trump”.

what can happen now

There is still a year to go before the elections that will be decided by Congress and much more before the start of a new dispute for the White House.

In addition, it is common for the party that currently holds the presidency to suffer from the lowest participation that usually occurs in elections where it is not decided who will be the president.

But what happened has already opened up the internal debate on the Democratic side and there is no lack of voices demanding greater diversity in the choice of their candidates to mobilize the African-American voter.

Nor those who demand that an agreement be reached once and for all in Congress to pass the measures Biden promised his voters.

Zurcher believes that “the bad omens of a defeat in the midterm elections will trigger panic among Democratic congressmen and perhaps push them into action” so that the president and his party candidates have something to sell to the electorate.

There is no other way they can keep their parliamentary majority to a minimum.

Trump, in turn, will monitor everything closely, weighing his options to compete again. And other Republicans will analyze yours to challenge you in the primaries.