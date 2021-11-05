Why Ceará is at the center of the split of the PDT in the vote of the PEC of Precatórios – PontoPoder

Approved only in the first round in the Chamber of Deputies, the basic text of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório provoked a crack in PDT. An agreement sewn with the participation of Cearense pedetistas was the justification for the majority of the bench to vote in favor of the proposal sent by the Federal Government. However, another group of pedetistas was not convinced of the agreement and voted against the matter, prompting public demands and exchange of accusations among supporters.

To make the atmosphere in the legend even more tumultuous, the main name of the acronym in Ceará and in the country, former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), decided to suspend his own pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic next year for disagreeing with the position of the parliamentarians, including some first-rate allies in Ceara.

Of the 24 pedestist parliamentarians in the House, 15 voted in favor of the PEC, which was already being constantly criticized by Ciro Gomes. The pre-candidate for the presidency calls the proposal the PEC do Calote, since court orders are debts between the Union and states.

The Federal Government’s initial idea was to extend the deadline for payment of amounts for up to 10 years. This period was reduced to three years, after articulation by the deputies. In the case of Ceará, of the five PDT parliamentarians, four voted in favor of the proposal and only one voted against.

The dissenting vote

Idilvan Alencar, the exception among the PDT deputies from Ceará, was charged by co-religionists for allegedly “non-compliance” with the agreement. “I’m not understanding you. Among the many arguments for our position, the one that added the most was his position in favor. You proposed the agreement to the teachers, you talked to the union. You convinced me. Now do this…disappointment”, the deputy posted on social media Mario Heringer, president of the PDT of Minas Gerais.

The federal deputy from Ceará was also confused by his colleague’s vote. Eduardo Bismarck (PDT). “It is natural that some tougher agendas have votes against, there is a minority that votes differently. In this case, there was Idilvan, who surprised me (the vote), since he closed the agreement, participated in the dialogue and then backtracked”, lamented the deputy.

At the beginning of the session I informed the leader Wolney and the dep. André Figueiredo who would vote against, this well before every vote. Check with them and see if I’m lying.

And I completed: I will not attack those who vote in favour. For education, the text has improved compared to the original proposal — Idilvan Alencar (@IdilvanAlencar) November 4, 2021

On social media, Idilvan justified the caucus’ divergent decision. “At the beginning of the session I informed leader Wolney (Queiroz) and deputy André Figueiredo that I would vote against, this well before all the votes,” he said. “I will not attack those who vote in favour. For Education, the text improved compared to the original proposal. My base asked me to vote against and I did so. Nothing hidden and everything communicated”, he added in reply to Deputy Heringer.

The reason for support

State President of the PDT in Ceará, André Figueiredo he directly participated in the articulations for the agreement that resulted in the approval, in the first round, of the PEC dos Precatórios. “We took the position with great conviction over the substitute that we dialogued with teachers, with deputies from the education bench and with governors,” said the congressman.

In the case of Ceará, the governor of Ceará, Camilo Santana (PT), was in Brasília last Wednesday (3) and participated in the meeting to discuss the matter before the vote. As revealed by columnist Inácio Aguiar, the meeting lasted more than an hour, but the lawmakers left without a conclusive position.

Also according to Figueiredo, the agreement guaranteed advances for Education and reduced the impacts of the Federal Government’s initial proposal.

“We managed to remove the installments from Fundeb, which was also in the 30-year-old cake, reducing it to three years, with 40% in the first year, 30% in the second and 10% in the third; and we managed to make PL 10,880, reported by deputy Idilvan Alencar, to be scheduled for next week, guaranteeing legal security for the 60% that teachers are entitled to in Fundeb’s precatório”, listed the congressman.

The position of the pedetista is in line with that defended by senator Cid Gomes (PDT). This Thursday, hours after the PEC vote, the senator said he saw the position of the majority of the party’s bench in the House, in favor of the measure, as a “harm reduction”.

“First, what I have to say is that you postpone (installment) of precatório is the absurdity of absurdities, in the legal aspect. This is the official default. In this case, from what I followed the negotiations, some parliamentarians chose to mitigate the damages”, said senator Cid Gomes to columnist Inácio Aguiar, referring to the possibility of payment initially proposed by the federal government in ten years. After the agreement, the term was reduced to three installments.

Pre-application suspended

Even with all the justifications of the parliamentarians and the vote in favor of the proposal of the deputies André Figueiredo, Leônidas Cristino, Eduardo Bismarck and Robério Monteiro, allies of the first order, Ciro Gomes announced the suspension of his pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.

There are times when life brings us strong negative surprises and poses serious challenges. This is what I feel, at this moment, when I am faced with the decision of a substantial part of the PDT bench to support the infamous PEC dos Precatórios. — Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) November 4, 2021

In the post made on social networks, Ciro guarantees that he is out of the dispute until the PDT “re-evaluates his position”. He adds that there is a chance that lawmakers will realign themselves. “We have a definitive instrument in our hands, which is the second round vote, to reverse the decision and get back on track,” he said.

Parliamentarians heard by Northeast Diary showed surprise at Ciro’s decision. According to them, since Wednesday night, the national executive of the acronym, of which Ciro is vice-president, was aware of the agreement and the vote of the deputies.

Brother of the former minister, Cid Gomes did not even know of the family member’s decision to suspend the pre-candidacy this Thursday morning. Among the deputies, the majority understanding is that Ciro should back down from the decision, since the agreement signed between the parliamentarians will be maintained in the second round of voting in the PEC.

“The party is calm, it was a decision taken with conviction, through a lot of dialogue. The Chamber is the House of dialogue, someone has to give in. Even if we didn’t vote in favour, the president (of the Chamber) Arthur Lira (PP) would be able to gather votes to approve. What we did was to anticipate and reduce the damage caused by the PEC”, said Eduardo Bismarck.

For him, the impasse involving the party’s position in the Chamber and Ciro’s decision must be resolved by the national executive of the party. “Of course there needs to be a dialogue, wait for the dust to settle and explain why we voted like this. We are not going to go back in position because it was the agreement, unless the text changes”, concluded Bismarck.

Also vice president in the national directory, André Figueiredo reinforced the decision that the vote of parliamentarians should not be revised. “We are willing to debate with any other forces to justify the PDT vote, which was a vote in favor of Brazil. A vote in favor of those who need it most”, he concluded.