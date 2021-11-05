Why This Text Can Change Your Brain — Neuroscience Discoveries About Reading

The human brain has about 80 billion neurons that form networks or circuits

The title of this text may sound pretentious, but it reaffirms a scientific fact: reading changes the chemistry, physics, functioning and anatomy of our brain.

The question is how much the act of reading can transform you. For the Spanish neurobiologist Francisco Mora, this depends on the text being able to arouse our curiosity and, above all, our emotions.

“You can only learn what you love,” stated Mora in her book neuroeducation, published 8 years ago. This essay on how brain science can improve teaching and learning has sold more than 48,000 copies and has just reached its third edition.

Last year, the author, who is also a university professor, published Neuroeducation and reading (Neuroeducation and reading), seeking to go deeper into what he considers “the real great human revolution”: the ability to read.